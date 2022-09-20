MIFFLINBURG — The 12th annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
Proceeds will benefit the Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School Boys Lacrosse Team.
Runners and walkers can register by emailing mifflinburgturkeytrot@gmail.com. T-shirts are only guaranteed for individuals that register before Saturday, Oct. 29. On-site registration will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.
Non-perishable food donations will be collected at the start of the race and donated to local food pantries.
For more information, visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, call 570-966-0831 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.