MILTON — The name's "Band, James Band."
Milton Area High School’s summer band camp is back in session, with participants rehearsing a variety of new songs inspired by James Bond and famous cinematic spies.
“We have four songs this year. Our theme is Spy versus Spy. So the first half of our show is, we start with pink panther and then the Austin Powers theme, Soul Bossa Nova,” said Ryan Hewitt, Milton Area High School band director. “We have a drum break in the middle based on the Moby version of the James Bond theme, so the techno James Bond. And then the second half of the show is our other drum major…and we do ‘No Time to Die,’ the Billie Eilish Bond tune. Then we end with the James Bond theme.”
Over the course of two weeks, 38 students from seventh to 12th grade meet at the high school four days a week to practice and rehearse.
“We start outside in the morning when it’s coolest. We go out to the field, we warm up, we do marching fundamentals. And then we start learning our drill, so where we are on the field in different parts of the song,” said Hewitt. “The idea is to get most of those fundamentals hammered in so we don’t have to think about them when school starts, so how to march, how to turn, how to count, how to play your instrument.
“I would say 80% of the music would be learned for the show at band camp. We spend at least three hours every day working on the music. That adds up really quickly.”
Along with Hewitt, the camp is run by middle school band director Jaime Flook, percussion instructor Steve Klees and Brandy Aguirre, who facilitated color guard rehearsals.
“Our band leadership, our kids who are veterans of the marching band, they really help out the first years and anybody who is relatively new,” said Hewitt.
Levi Shamblen, an incoming junior, drum major and low brass section leader, was one of the student leaders tasked with helping younger musicians develop their skills.
“I think band camp should be something where everyone can learn, we all have fun, grow as musicians, and come here and connect,” said Shamblen.
“We have a lot of new people coming in, so I try and make sure that they feel as welcome as possible and that they can know what they’re doing without having to struggle that hard, because if you make it too hard to get in you’re not going to have as many new people joining,” added Xavier Godown, an incoming senior and drum line section leader. “I’ve tried to make it as easy for new people to join as possible.”
The Milton Area High School band will perform its show before home games, and during halftime at away games in the upcoming school year.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
