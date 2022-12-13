MIFFLINBURG — The victim of a Friday afternoon house fire in Mifflinburg is recovering at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown, according to Mifflinburg Hose Company officials.
Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly said firefighters were called at around 2:40 p.m. Friday to battle a house fire in the 200 block of Walnut Street.
“It was fortunate that some of the hose company’s members were already in town, working at the hose company’s stand at Christkindl Market, so they arrived on the scene of the fire quickly,” Bierly said. “For supporting companies, including Willliam Cameron Engine Company and New Berlin Fire Department, Chrsitkindl traffic made it more difficult for them to make it to the scene quickly.”
When his department arrived on scene, Bierly said there was light smoke showing from the first floor of the home, with the homeowner being found unresponsive just inside of the front door.
“We were able to get the homeowner outside quickly and started CPR immediately, and were able to revive her.” Beirly said.
State Police Fire Marshall James Nizinski, said the homeowner’s name is Sandra Bowes.
Bowes was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She was then flown by helicopter to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown, with suspected injuries due to smoke and heat inhalation.
“Crews were able to knock the fire down rather quickly with the home suffering fire damage to the first floor and smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home.” Bierly said.
He believes the fire started from an overloaded wall electrical socket.
“Folks should try not to overload receptacles, circuits, or power strips with lights and electronics at this time of year,” Bierly cautioned.
Nizinski said the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental in nature, with an electrical cause. Nizinski set damages at $100,000 damage to the structure with $100,000 in damage to the contents.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
