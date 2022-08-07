Arenas named credit union president

LEWISBURG — Elba Arenas has been named president of MC Federal Credit Union.
Current MC Federal Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Barbarich recently informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire at the end of 2023. He has served the credit union for more 25 years in a variety of positions.
Arenas, who had been serving as MC Federal chief member experience officer, has also assumed the position of president, effective July 29.
Arenas has been an integral part of the credit union since joining the organization in 2016, as the Western Regional manager. In this role, she demonstrated effective leadership skills and a strong vision for business development that helped strengthen the company’s performance and risk controls. In 2018, she was promoted to her current role as Chief Member Experience officer.
As president, Arenas is responsible for all aspects of the credit union’s day-to-day operations. She is supported by members of the Executive Leadership Team, Brian Wiktor (chief lending officer), Jean Miller (chief financial officer), Tom Ha (chief information officer), and the entire MC Federal Team.
“I am honored and excited to lead our credit union as we continue to make a difference in the lives of our members and in the communities we serve,” Arenas said.
Barbarich will continue to serve as the MC Federal CEO until his retirement on Dec. 23, 2023. He will continue to guide the credit union through strategic planning and special projects, and will provide key guidance to Arenas as she assumes new responsibilities.
MC Federal Credit Union is a member-owned cooperative servicing Montour, Columbia, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.