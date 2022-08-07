Arenas named credit union president

Elba Arenas

 Provided by Ashley Pyle/MC Federal Credit Union

LEWISBURG — Elba Arenas has been named president of MC Federal Credit Union.

Current MC Federal Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Barbarich recently informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire at the end of 2023. He has served the credit union for more 25 years in a variety of positions.

