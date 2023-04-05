Jazz supergroup to perform in Lewisburg

Artemis

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome jazz ensemble Artemis for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

There will be a pre-performance talk with the artists, facilitated by George Graham from WVIA, from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in the Atrium Lobby.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.