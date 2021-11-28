WILLIAMSPORT — Connie Phillips will speak on Victorian fashion during a program to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Phillips will speak on how Victorian fashion art transformed from conceptual sketch to color fashion plate/pattern to final fabric creation. Her talk will be illustrated with fashion/magazine plates and original outfits, emphasizing the changes of style that spanned 61 years, during the reign of Queen Victoria.
For more information, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
