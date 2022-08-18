HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of the state.

Under the new policy, use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for the purposes of hunting is prohibited at Evansburg, Marsh Creek and Nockamixon state parks as well as White Clay Creek Preserve.

