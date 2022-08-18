HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of the state.
Under the new policy, use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for the purposes of hunting is prohibited at Evansburg, Marsh Creek and Nockamixon state parks as well as White Clay Creek Preserve.
The use of shotguns, muzzleloaders, and bows and arrows are still permitted during established hunting seasons except for the portion of White Clay Creek Preserve in London Britain Township where only the use of muzzleloaders and bows and arrows is permitted.
The DCNR says the changes, effective immediately, were made to accommodate hunting in more heavily used state parks and to enhance the safety of all park users. Full text of the policy has been posted to the PA Bulletin website.
Non-hunters should be aware that hunting occurs in state parks and wear orange during hunting seasons.
DCNR offers the following guidance for those hunting at state parks:
• Hunters should use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons.
• Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
• In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's car, trailer or leased campsite.
Hunting is only permitted in designated areas during designated times at state parks. The parks will update the public on the new guidelines through PA Bulletin, alerts on the park websites and social media, as well as onsite signage and bulletin board postings.
