LEWISBURG — Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes can attend a free series of in-person workshops offered by Penn State Extension
The sessions will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. A followup class will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on July 31. This course is being offered for free.
"Dining with Diabetes" is taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. The program is geared toward adults who have Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, have a family member with type 2 diabetes or are at risk for developing diabetes.
Each class will offer discussions regarding vital information to help you manage your diabetes, food demonstrations, and physical activity suggestions.
Registration for this series is required by March 30.
In addition to program booklets, participants will receive the Dining with Diabetes cookbook and course handouts.
