Given the bizarre set of circumstance which unfolded at the Talladega Superspeedway in the fall, I’m a bit anxious to see what happens this weekend when NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity divisions take to one of the racing’s most treacherous — and haunted — tracks.
Legend says the track is built on an old Indian burial grounds, and the natives are restless and still haunting the property.
The track’s first NASCAR Cup race in 1969 was won by Richard Brickhouse after most of the series regular competitors boycotted the event over what they felt were unsafe tire conditions. The victory was the only one of Brickhouse’s career, and since that time a slew of other drivers in various divisions have claimed their only victory at the track.
In fact, after once finishing second in a NASCAR Cup race at Talladega the late John Andretti — who had yet to win a race in NASCAR’s top division — famously quipped he was glad his first win didn’t come at Talladega, as the track’s first-time winners are cursed.
Alabama native Davey Allison scored his first-career Cup victory at Talladega in 1987, and died as a result of injuries sustained in a helicopter crash at the track in 1993.
Numerous fans have also died at the track over the years.
Driver Larry Smith was killed in a wreck which occurred during the Aug. 12, 1973, race at Talladega. Later in that event, Bobby Isaac suddenly pulled off the track and announced his immediate retirement from racing.
Isaac said he pulled off as he heard voices telling him to do so or something bad would happen. He did return to compete in 19 more races over the next two years. However, he died at age 45 on Aug. 14, 1977, after collapsing while at a late-model stock car race in Hickory, N.C.
The speedway certainly lived up to its reputation in the fall as Tate Fogleman in the trucks, Brandon Brown in the Xfinity series and Bubba Wallace in the Cup series scored their first — and so far only — victories in their respective divisions.
What could’ve been a big break for Brown turned into something which swept him into the national headlines, and has quite possibly ruined his career.
As he was being interviewed on the front stretch by NBC’s Kelli Stavast, Brown said “let’s go dad,” in tribute to his father, as he drives for a family owned team.
A mob of fans in the stands soon started chanting something which Stavast interpreted on air as “let’s go Brandon.” Apparently, the traditionally unruly Talladega fans were actually chanting “F*** Joe Biden,” which had become common at sporting events in certain areas.
From there, a new anti-Biden slogan was born. It’s appropriate it came out of a race at a track which may just be haunted. Did the natives buried at Talladega have something to do with that?
It’s also interesting that Wallace scored his first — and so far only — Cup win at Talladega. It was at that track — at the height of the most recent Black Lives Matter movement — that what was believed to be a noose was found in the garage stall where his team was working.
The FBI was called in, an investigation was conducted and drivers stood in solidarity with Wallace. As it turned out, the noose was proven to be some rope leftover from recent construction work at the track.
Right-wing conspiracy critics have charged that both the noose incident and Stavast uttering “let’s go Brandon” were left-wing conspiracies. I don’t believe that for a minute.
Why? Because I understand the history of the Talladega Superspeedway. The track is legendary for producing the most bizarre moments in NASCAR history, and that may just be thanks to the natives.
Sometimes, when the series races there, the natives are quiet. So what will happen this weekend? Will the natives be restless? Will Corey LaJoie score his first NASCAR Cup victory?
