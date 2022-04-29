LEWISBURG — The world’s largest single-day leadership conference, Leadercast, featuring speakers like actor LeVar Burton, Pastor Andy Stanley and author Molly Fletcher, is set to be live streamed by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce May 4 at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall, 137 Silvermoon Lane, Lewisburg.
This year’s edition of conference, to be broadcast from Ohio and subtitled “The One Thing”, will feature 10 speakers from across multiple fields all speaking on the same topic: “What is the one thing that makes a leader worth following?”
This is the chamber’s third time hosting the live stream event, and the first time all 10 speakers are addressing the same question.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the chamber, said the organization wanted to give members of the community an opportunity to connect with each other and further develop their leadership skills.
“We are one of the few in such a remote area that’s hosting, and that’s because we know we have great leaders here and we want to give them an opportunity to grow and become better leaders,” said Aikey.
“I just want folks to know that this is a big investment…it’s not something we’re going to make a profit on…it’s about us investing into the region.”
Aikey said the chamber has secured the rights to 200 viewings of the live event, which will not be rebroadcast after its conclusion. Those who purchased tickets to the event will be able to watch the live stream at the banquet hall or from their device at home.
The event, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., will serve breakfast and lunch, catered by Feast of Flavor, and feature a number of MCs to spur group discussion during breaks between speakers.
Aikey said that since the seminar is such a structured experience, she felt more audience participation during moments of downtime will help attendees engage with and interrogate the material they are watching and form connections among themselves.
“It’s about having the opportunity to build other relationships outside of your normal bubble.”
Last year’s keynote speaker for the chamber’s annual meeting, Pastor Billy Robel from the Recovery Church in Sunbury, will serve as one of the MCs.
“His life experiences I believe are going to be great for him to showcase what makes a great leader worth following,” said Aikey.
Aikey herself is looking forward to hearing from speakers Stanley and Fletcher.
“Andy Stanley is kind of a common name with Leadercast…he’s always got some incredible food for thought,” she said, adding that one of Stanley’s mantras, “Return on Reputation” has stuck with and guided her since she heard it at a previous Leadercast event.
Aikey also said that Fletcher, former sports agent turned author/entrepreneur, was one of the most exciting speakers featured at the conference. “I’m really looking forward to hearing her speak again.”
Leadercast’s website states that it’s been operating for 20 years, with over 750 streaming hosts across 37 countries in 2021.
Aikey said that while the chamber conducts trainings and seminars throughout the calendar year, the Leadercast stream its big event for the year.
“This isn’t just any seminar, this is the real deal, this is the show stopper.”
