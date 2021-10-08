LEWISBURG — Additional steps toward more broadband access were taken at the most recent meeting of Union County commissioners.
Commissioners acknowledged a request for proposals issued by the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) as part of a four-county broadband improvement program. In a separate motion, Service Electric was awarded a broadband project extension to the Mazeppa area.
Commissioner Stacy Richards acknowledged challenges in the process.
“What’s frustrating about broadband is that it is so mosaic,” Richards observed. “You get a little bit of money here and a lot of money there. Being able to have it so that it all makes sense and is happening at the same time is not easy.”
Richards said grant funding found by SEDA-COG meant the project could be done at no cost to the county. Each of the counties involved were granted about $2 million apiece to provide broadband in certain sections.
“Like all grants, there were restrictions on what you could use the money for,” Richards added. “The one that jumps out at me is that it needed to be helping rural businesses.”
Richards said country officials and SEDA-COG determined that the Mazeppa area was a qualifying pocket of unserved or underserved businesses.
The grants covered the introduction of fiber optics, considered the key to the fastest and most useful service possible.
“Fiber is expensive,” Richards said. “It is not a long stretch but there were a minimal number of businesses that needed to be along the service area. Because fiber would be laid, then residents in the area would benefit too.”
SEDA-COG also put out competitive requests for proposals to internet service providers to lay the fiber and provide the service. Commissioners signed off on the award to Service Electric.
Other actions by commissioners at their most recent meeting included burial expense approval for the late Richard Kreisher, a military veteran.
The resignation of Jamie Cutchall was accepted, retroactive to Sept. 20, as lieutenant warden of the Union County Jail.
A motion to approve Dave Gutelius Excavating for snow removal operations at the Union County Chestnut Street Government Building (Mifflinburg) was tabled.
