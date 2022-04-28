Autism Awareness Month: Autism and a little bull named Ferdinand

I have a confession, I love well-written children’s books. There is something so nostalgic and familiar about reading or being read your favorite one right before bed. I read to both my boys from the time they were in utero until they aged out at which time I started re-reading their favorites myself. It’s safe to assume, I am a proponent of the importance of words, books, communication and reading. I don’t remember if I was read to as a child, but I do remember books in my life, certain books that I returned to again and again like old friends during those uncertain times between Barbies and boys.
I close my eyes and I can remember the covers, the illustrations on the pages, the words, and even the smell of the pages. I was not the kind of kid that sat around and only read books, I loved riding bike and swimming, but at the end of a tiring day of play, there was nothing quite like a favorite book to lull your mind for rest.
As an adult, this love of books led me to volunteer for a literacy program and make sure every child attending one of my Annual Autism Events, with their families would receive a new book. The world that reading opens for child and adult alike is too vast to tackle in this simple piece, but I will say it’s meaningfully significant.
There is a book, I had not read as a child, but read it as an adult. The book was referenced in a scene from the movie “The Blind Side.” I looked through our large collection to find we have a copy and was moved by its unassuming depth and meaning. As someone who has both loved and worked with children with Autism Spectrum Disorders for more than a decade, that little bull spoke to me in a way I had to share.
In the “The Story of Ferdinand,” by Munro Leaf, Ferdinand was a real individual in the truest sense. He didn’t care what others thought of him, he was content just being himself. While the other little bulls would run, jump and butt heads, he chose to be quiet and sit alone under his favorite spot, which was a cork tree. His mother worried about him, like most moms do, because he preferred to be alone much of the time. She asked him why he didn’t go and play with the other bulls?
“I like it better here, where I can sit just quietly and smell the flowers.” “She saw that he was not lonesome, and because she was an understanding mother... she let him just sit there and be happy.”
Years passed and he grew big and strong and the opportunity, which many of the young bulls had long waited for was here, the chance to be picked for the big bullfight in Madrid.
Ferdinand did not want any part of it, but as often happens in these situations, something happened to throw him into the center of it all. He was minding his own business in his favorite spot, and without looking, sat right down on a bumble bee. You can imagine him bucking, jumping and snorting from the sting, so the men thought him to be a very fierce and formidable candidate for the bull fight. Off he went to Madrid. I am sure he was looking around wondering, “Now how did this happen?”
The day of the fight came and there were ladies throwing flowers to the banderilleros, picadors and the proud matador, who was taking a very grand bow. All that was left of the festivities was bringing out the bull. They gave him the name “Ferdinand the Fierce,” probably to hype up the crowd.
Ferdinand jogged to the middle where he promptly sat down, peacefully. He was more impressed with the flowers in the lady’s hair than with fighting or being fierce or formidable. They all got very mad with Ferdinand and he was taken home. None of them got to show off their skills, their moves, their big talents and they blamed Ferdinand. The story concludes, “Ferdinand is back home, And for all I know he is sitting there still, under his favorite cork tree, smelling flowers just quietly. He is very happy.”
I have known more than one Ferdinand in my life. He reminds me of many kids I have known with Autism Spectrum Disorders, who may choose to be themselves. Those sweet souls who ask very little of others than to just be allowed to be who they are and live life enjoying the simplest of pleasures.
They do not require the constant demand to be entertained or even to be social, they know what they like and they bother no one. There are also the people who have an idea as to what these Ferdinand’s should want and what they should value according to societal standards, all of which is usually lost on these kind souls. They have their own view of life and the world.
Ferdinand was a symbol of peaceful coexistence. He chose not to be fierce even when he was being stuck with sharp objects to perform. What made him happy, he did, and it harmed no one. He fell short of the expectations of others, but he not only survived, but he was also indifferent because he knew WHO he was and he liked WHO he was.
Ferdinand is a story for our time.
In a world where people are concerned with abandoning their true self for the current ‘trend’ or what will get them ‘likes,’ we need the ‘Ferdinands’ who are not connected so inherently to that world or its rating system for happiness or success. Knowing what makes us happy, even if it isn’t what others are doing, that is one definition of a life well lived, of personal success.
I can’t imagine all the big thoughts Ferdinand had sitting under his favorite cork tree, smelling the flowers. Ferdinand was “different” to others, but that did not change who he was to himself, he accepted and from what we can read, liked who he was. I am sure he was grateful to have a mom who cared enough to ask that he was ok when she was concerned, but still allowed him to be himself, and do his thing.
Regardless of any of this the text tells us, “He is smelling the flowers just quietly. And He is very Happy.”
Whenever I read this book, my thoughts immediately return to the lovely people I have known and know in the Autism Spectrum who may or may not get the message from others they are different in some way. I pray that all of them can accept themselves like Ferdinand did, taking time to enjoy the beauty around them and be happy for who they are.
This series will conclude in the Saturday, April 30, edition.
