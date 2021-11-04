LEWISBURG — Baptism, a Christian rite of admission and adoption, can vary from denomination to denomination.
Each Baptist congregation is different, noted The Rev. Jillian Hankamer of the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, after the recent baptism of two young people.
Though part of the American Baptist Churches, Hankamer said anything the local congregation agrees to do can be done without consulting a synod, conference or other hierarchy.
“At this church they have something called Pastor’s Class,” Hankamer said. “It is the tradition here. It is a lot like confirmation in other churches. It happens at about the same age, with the exception that we do not baptize infants. That is part of Baptist theology.”
The process Hankamer called Believer’s Baptism, which for many recipients begins at age 12 or 13 with Pastor’s Class. It helps the young person prepare for what they are entering. The class takes about a year and usually leads to baptism on Palm Sunday.
“Since I have been here, we haven’t had any adults who have asked to be baptized,” Hankamer said. “They wouldn’t necessarily have to go through class. That would be a much simpler thing.”
The class includes some Baptist history, including how the denomination is different from others. Hankamer added that full immersion was done largely because it was the way Jesus was baptized according to scripture. Each young candidate also has a mentor from the church and is asked to lead worship.
“With the kids, to help them prepare and help them feel like they are as aware as you can be of such a big decision, we have to go to class,” Hankamer added. “I had two (baptisms). They actually started before COVID.”
The baptism was delayed to September due to the pandemic. A third candidate was likely to complete the class by January.
“Sometimes kids are more interested in talking about faith and science,” Hankamer said. “We always talk about prayer, but sometimes kids are more interested in history.”
Others talk about art and how artwork has been part of the faith through the years. Hankamer said there were core topics were always covered but such talk was part of a way to tailor the instruction to the individual person.
Hankamer observed that young candidates for baptism were sometimes nervous. They can see and be seen by the entire congregation as they are immersed.
“This is a public declaration, intentionally, to say I am making this choice to live a certain way,” Hankamer said. “That’s a big deal. If you feel a little bit nervous, it’s alright.”
It was also OK to go through the class, but not complete the process. Hankamer said forcing a young person to do something they were unsure of was not how it was meant to be.
