Northumberland County Sentences
• Anthony Rotolo, 23, of Catawissa, two to four years in prison with 419 days credit and a $100 fine plus costs for possession of a firearm without a license.
• Shane Wondoloski, 29, of Mount Carmel, $25 fine plus costs for operating an unauthorized vehicle on streets.
• Brian Webb, 42, of Riverside, probation for three years with house arrest and electronic monitoring for 18 months and costs of prosecution for DUI. Webb received a concurrent sentence of probation for three years with house arrest and electronic monitoring for 18 months and costs of prosecution for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
• Thomas Wilke, 33, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for harassment and $200 fine plus costs for a second count of harassment.
• Cory Crabb, 35, of Sunbury, probation for six months and a $300 fine plus costs for DUI and $200 fine plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
• Nicole McFern, 33, of Selinsgrove, probation for five years with house arrest and electronic monitoring for three months, license suspension for 18 months and $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI. McFern received a concurrent sentence of probation for a year and a $100 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. Friday along Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Hannah M. Michael, 19, of Watsontown, was traveling west in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala which struck the rear of a 2020 Ford bus driven by James R. Taylor, 52, of Muncy. Michael was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Taylor and two passengers escaped injury. Michael will be cited with following too closely, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 22 along Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A 2014 Dodge Charger driven by an unnamed driver went onto the right shoulder as a 1999 Freightliner in front of it stopped at the bottom of the Route 147 ramp, troopers noted. As the tractor-trailer attempted a turn, the trailer made contact with the driver’s side of the Dodge, police said.
The driver of the Dodge was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — One injury was noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 22 along Continental Boulevard, west of Arrowhead Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric K. Harrison, 37, of Turbotville, was traveling south when it crossed the double-yellow line and struck the front of a northbound 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Jessica Liuzza-Charles, 41, of Hughesville. Liuzza-Charles was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury.
Harrison was cited with multiple traffic violations, troopers noted, including driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A teen driver and passenger escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 7:29 p.m. Oct. 23 along Klein Road, west of Hunter Lane, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Infiniti QX60 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Danville boy was traveling south when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway, went over and embankment and struck a tree. A 16-year-old Danville girl, a passenger in the vehicle, was not injured. The boy will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, according to troopers.
Vehicle vs. deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 2016 Honda HRV struck a deer in the roadway at 6:44 a.m. Oct. 22 along Route 147 north, north of Route 254, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
No one was injured.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man has been charged with a protection-from-abuse order violation following alleged incidents from 1:59 to 3:38 p.m. Oct. 20 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Todd Rearick, 36, allegedly sent a text message, made a phone call and left a voicemail in violation of a court order.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly took various frozen food items from the freezer on the back porch of a Milton woman.
The incident was reported at noon Oct. 20 along File Road, Turbot Township. Food items valued at $500 were taken from a 38-year-old Milton woman, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run woman allegedly stole numerous items from Walmart at 10:40 Oct. 4.
Troopers said the crime occurred at the Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. The woman allegedly stole a long-sleeved T-shirt valued at $8.98; coffee valued at $2.68; short-sleeved T valued at $1; pocket T valued at $3; T-shirt valued at $4.44; Hershey bar valued at $4.88; autumn mix valued at $2.28; Yankee candle valued at $18.88; glitter cable valued at $8.10; wax cubes valued at $3.22; mini foam pumpkin valued at 98 cents; iPhone 12 Pro merchandise valued at $11.33; giftbox ornament valued at $1.98; Puffs valued at $5.98; shoes valued at $21.98; slides valued at $11.98; item valued at $11.97; wall-hanging decor valued at $9.94; Tide valued at $11.97; Tide valued at $494; Calgon water softener valued at $5.34 and Pine-Sol valued at $3.78.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft of vehicle parts
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a catalytic converter valued at $2,200 from a 2004 Ford F-350 at Selinsgrove Ford, North Susquehanna Trail, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the incident was reporte dat 10:57 a.m. Oct. 13. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville Theft of vehicle parts
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $200 and a resonator valued at $100 were stolen from a 2003 Chevrolet S10, police reported.
The alleged crime is suspected to have occurred between 9 a.m. Oct. 12 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 along Griffith Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 56-year-old Muncy man.
Theft by deception
MONTOURSVILLE — The personal information of a 40-year-old Williamsport woman was allegedly used in an unemployment scam.
The incident was reported between Oct. 12-20 along Cherry Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to scam Comfort Inn over the phone in seeking package delivery.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 23 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said $300 was stolen.
Theft by deception
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to open a Verizon account using the personal information of a 26-year-old Pennsdale man, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 9 a.m. Oct. 18 and 9:44 a.m. Oct. 23 along Route 220, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident after responding to an overdose.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:52 a.m. Sept. 25 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Union County Divorce granted
• Laurie A. Glowatski, Eric D. Grimes, 6 years
Deed transfers
• Christy L. Young to Erika Sue Parker, Michael Stuart Parker, property in Union Township, $1.
• Richard J Rinehart, Sanh B. Tran to Sydney Anne Howard, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Pamela B. Wagner, Matthew C. Olley to Matthew C. Olley, Pamela B. Wagner, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Haley Doan, Thang Ton to Haley H. Doan, Tyler Thang Ton, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Leon W. Grazul, Colleen B. Grazul to Harvey M. Reiff, Ella May Reiff, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Lance Paul Kreamer, Nicole Kreamer to Anthony E. Sosnoskie, Marcella A. Sosnoski, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Earl James Boop by agent, Dennis J. Boop Sr. agent, Florence S. Boop by agent to Andrea D. Keiser, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• William S. Park to David W. Ross, Sarah R. Ross, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Karen C. Hovey, Douglas W. Hovey to Keith E. Dunlap, Luann W. Dunlap, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Barbara G. Price to Tyler Pilkington, Andrea Pearson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Deana Arnold administrator, Dean A. Koch estate to Judy M. Stahl, proerpty in Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Scott A. D’Antonio, Christine L D’Antonio to Colby Fisher, Shauna D’Antonio Fisher, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• David M. Stoltzfus, Loretta J. Stoltzfus to Michael Hollister, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dennis J. Faulk, Anne N. Faulk to Christoper P. Faulk, Jenny A. Faulk, propety in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lewisburg ZCF Pharmacy trustee, Zero Cupon Pharmacy VI Echange LLC trustee, Inland Private Capital Corp member to True Story LLC, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ellis Lohr, Susan L. Lohr to Ellis I. Lohr and Susan L. Lohr income only grantor trust, Ellis I. Lohr income only grantor trust, Susan L. Lohr income only grantor trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange Inc. to Snowy Dreams LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Chastity M. Ely to Michael J. Ely, two properties in Union Township quit claim, $1 apiece.
• Chastity M. Ely to Michael J. Ely, property in Hartley Township quit claim, $1.
