MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the first marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subject areas and miss no more than three homework assignments.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Grade 3:
Hannah Hones
Grade 4:
Aspen Burchell
Lyle Huggler
Grade 5:
Hailey Campbell
Gage Furman
Madison Hamm
Santino Williams
Grade 6:
Molly Bierly
Grace Childs
Stefaun Gair
Jenna Houseknecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Brady O’Rourke
Students named to the honor roll are:
Grade 3:
Lincoln Bennett
Lylie Bower
Grant Harer
Madelynn Herb
Penelope Joy
Harper LaForme
Leonidas Miller
Abram Nash
Grant O’Rourke
Ethan Post
Eva Williams
Ruby Williams
Grade 4:
Basil Barbier
Jocelyn Bartlett
Carson Barto
Holden Bennett
Brantley Bryson
Logan Gair
Sophia Geiger
Tristan Gockley
Jaelyn Hanford
Hadley Heaster
Lelia Hampton
Kylie Househnecht
Alexandria Jenkins
Chelseas Marquette
Kaydence Matlack
Julian Mayersky
Isaiah Mowery
Reace Parrish
Willow Reynolds
Amelia Russell
Weston Sherman
Parker Sh rimp
Mya Temple
Bryar Walk
Grade 5:
Julianna Cole
Brooklyn Dietrich
Amelia Frost
Avery Heasley
Alexandria Herb
Taylor Medina
Raegan Troxell
Miranda Staggert
Grade 6:
Chase Bennett
Hayley Bitler
Jonathan Bryson
Isabella Linard
Briar Cross
Lily Gingery
Evan Hugar
Elliana Jacobs
Michael Montefusco
Danielle Moon
Brielle Mowery
Madison Price
Olivia Raup
Carter Rider
Sophia Snyder
Porter Tobin
Anniston Tyson
Hunter Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.