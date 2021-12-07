MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Elementary School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the first marking period.

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subject areas and miss no more than three homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Grade 3:

Hannah Hones

Grade 4:

Aspen Burchell

Lyle Huggler

Grade 5:

Hailey Campbell

Gage Furman

Madison Hamm

Santino Williams

Grade 6:

Molly Bierly

Grace Childs

Stefaun Gair

Jenna Houseknecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Brady O’Rourke

Students named to the honor roll are:

Grade 3:

Lincoln Bennett

Lylie Bower

Grant Harer

Madelynn Herb

Penelope Joy

Harper LaForme

Leonidas Miller

Abram Nash

Grant O’Rourke

Ethan Post

Eva Williams

Ruby Williams

Grade 4:

Basil Barbier

Jocelyn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Holden Bennett

Brantley Bryson

Logan Gair

Sophia Geiger

Tristan Gockley

Jaelyn Hanford

Hadley Heaster

Lelia Hampton

Kylie Househnecht

Alexandria Jenkins

Chelseas Marquette

Kaydence Matlack

Julian Mayersky

Isaiah Mowery

Reace Parrish

Willow Reynolds

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

Parker Sh rimp

Mya Temple

Bryar Walk

Grade 5:

Julianna Cole

Brooklyn Dietrich

Amelia Frost

Avery Heasley

Alexandria Herb

Taylor Medina

Raegan Troxell

Miranda Staggert

Grade 6:

Chase Bennett

Hayley Bitler

Jonathan Bryson

Isabella Linard

Briar Cross

Lily Gingery

Evan Hugar

Elliana Jacobs

Michael Montefusco

Danielle Moon

Brielle Mowery

Madison Price

Olivia Raup

Carter Rider

Sophia Snyder

Porter Tobin

Anniston Tyson

Hunter Young

