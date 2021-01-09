Winter hiking is a favorite of many, and for many reasons.
Everything about hiking in the winter is different. The sounds, smells, and certainly the sights are vastly different, but there's more. There are fewer hikers on the trail in the cold winter months and the level of difficulty increases on many trails, often dramatically.
As stunning as some of the natural landscapes, vistas and waterfalls of the area are during warmer seasons, winter showcases another element of beauty and it's usually only around for weeks. There's nothing quite like seeing a wall of blue ice and hearing the roar of the waterfall behind it, or seeing a landscape covered in snow from high atop a ridgeline.
That said, hiking anywhere in central Pa. during or after winter weather requires an abundance of caution. The prevalence of rocks, ice and slippery conditions makes hiking dangerous for those who are not well prepared. Hiking in dry, summer conditions can be a challenge in some areas, so it is advised winter hikers assume even more responsibility before heading out on what can be a wonderful winter experience.
A good pair of waterproof hiking boots will suffice on most trails but if you are hiking around water, or waterfalls, where even the slightest mist or moisture can freeze surfaces, a pair of crampons is a great idea. The alternative is a nasty fall, or uncontrolled slip which could land you in freezing waters.
Crampons come with varying sizes of spikes, and I've found that if you aren't going to become the next great ice climber, a good pair with shorter spikes can be attained for less than $100. I've had a pair for several winter seasons and they are holding up well enough to last me several more.
Though I've never hiked in snowshoes, the recent foot-plus of snowfall we received had me pondering the purchase. A good pair of snowshoes would have been valuable for trekking in the powdery snowfall we experienced. A good pair of snowshoes would work well along several state park trails and other area trails, but some local trails are too narrow and likely too steep for snowshoes. Crampons with small spikes would work well along these trails.
If you hike areas with waterfalls, an ice axe is recommended, or even required in locations such as Ricketts Glen State Park. As with most purchases these days, there are many options. Again, I purchased one many years ago and have only needed it for some hiking at Ricketts Glen in sub-zero temps. For $50-60 or a bit more, a good ice axe can bring with it some comfort if you are miles into a trail and on icy terrain around water. It also serves as trekking pole of sorts.
The most important factor to consider is your layering. You don't want to wear clothing that will retain sweat or lead to heavy sweating. Wicking fabrics are great and in layers provide plenty of warmth while hiking. Remember, you are going to be exerting energy and heavy cotton layers will only lead to sweating, which can be dangerous in cold temperatures. Packing away some hand and toe warmers are a good idea, and add little weight to your pack. Everyone is different, but it is rare that I've actually used hand warmers.
Having never used toe warmers — despite hiking in sub-zero temperatures in years past — the best remedy to ward off cold feet is a good pair of hiking boots and a great pair of wool socks. Truth told, wool socks are great year-round. They never allow your feet to get too warm, whether in the dead of winter or heat of summer.
Winter hiking is great for the body, mind and soul. Just use an abundance of caution and see what Mother Nature has in store.
Central Pa. is a beautiful area any time of the year, but winter showcases her majesty in ways that will awe even the most seasoned outdoor enthusiast.
