MILTON — A Milton Area High School senior is relishing the opportunity he had to work side-by-side with architects on a renovation project which students will be heavily involved with.
Co-Principal Andrew Rantz announced during a January school board meeting that approximately 30 Career and Technical Education (CTE) students will be involved in the renovation of a home which the district recently purchased to convert into office space.
The board in October voted to purchase the home at 668 Mahoning St., located at the entrance to the middle school/high school complex. The property was purchased for $250,000 from Pinpoint Federal Credit Union.
As part of the first phase of student involvement in the project, senior Chase Hoffman said he used AutoCAD software to create a two-dimensional floor plan for the future office space.
He started the project immediately prior to the Christmas break.
After completing the designs, the plans were sent to T-Ross Brothers Construction in Montandon for review.
Recently, Hoffman was able spend one week at T-Ross Brothers. He worked side-by-side with architects as the two-dimensional drawings he created were turned into three-dimensional plans using a computer program called Revit.
“It was pretty exciting,” Hoffman said. “I haven’t really used Revit very much. I got to learn and use it at the same time.”
Hoffman was heavily involved in creating the designs, and noted that some roofing and flooring plans were all that needed to be completed after his week of work at T-Ross.
“Getting that real-world experience is outstanding for (Hoffman),” Rantz said. “We want to grow and build those relationships like we have with T-Ross with other businesses. We want local businesses and industries to know there are quality employee candidates walking out these doors.”
Hoffman values the time he was able to spend with the professionals at the firm.
“I learned that the architectural world is very intricate and a lot harder than the mechanical side of things, which is what I want to go into,” he said. “I could see myself becoming an architectural engineer.”
After graduating from high school, Hoffman plans to major in electromechanical engineering at Penn State Altoona.
“When I was growing up, my dad was a project engineer and I wanted to do the same kind of stuff that he did,” he said. “When I got into 10th grade, I could take drafting.”
Hoffman is the son of Jeff and Shelly Hoffman. Jeff Hoffman currently works as the school district’s director of Facilities.
In addition to enjoying drafting, Chase participates in wrestling and baseball in high school.
Rantz said students in the Building Construction Trade program will be working with T-Ross Brothers on the renovations to the home. Students enrolled in agricultural classes will be involved with the landscaping of the property.
“The timeline is to have this done by the end of this school year,” Rantz said. “We’ve already started doing a little bit of the demo work.”
He noted that student involvement in this project exemplifies the district’s commitment to help students attain professional work experience.
“We want to partner and work with (businesses), in some way, shape or form to get our kids real-world experience,” Rantz said. “Now, more than ever, it is absolutely pivotal that we start doing this.
“We have employers and jobs, and good paying jobs, right here in Central Pennsylvania,” he added. “The more we can bridge that gap between employer and the school the better.”
