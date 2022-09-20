Donating a body to medicine Belief in science, compassion abound at Hershey Med event

Penn State College of Medicine students interact with families of individuals who donated their body to science.

 David Wenner

HERSHEY — There remains an unwavering supply of people devoted to the power of science and who back it up, literally, with their bodies.

That was clear recently as Penn State College of Medicine students held a ceremony to honor people whose bodies were donated to science, an act one student described as reflecting “the best of humanity.”

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.