ITHACA, N.Y. — Ava Dunton, of Lewisburg, graduated summa cum Laude from Ithaca College with a BM in performance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Treasure Hunt' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Day' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Day' game
- PA Lottery
- Rocker Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing onstage
- Dunton graduates from Ithaca College
Most Popular
Articles
- Helen L. Neyhard
- Mary F. Zeager
- Big changes coming for historical association
- Mifflinburg Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival adapts
- Celebrating the CSVT Northern Section
- Warrior Run 8-10 softball falls to Selinsgrove
- Klebon responds to allegations by ex-commissioner
- Four from Lewisburg make all-state softball team
- Sunbury kicks off semiquincentennial celebration
- Season comes to an end for Mifflinburg minor softball team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.