Mifflinburg recognizes Terrific Kids

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School recently announced its Terrific Kids for October.
Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance.
The October Terrific Kids have been chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive and capable.
Students are recognized with a certificate and picture, and will be awarded a cash gift sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis at the end of the year assembly.
The sixth-grade Terrific Kid is Atlee Auman. She is the daughter of Erin and Jason Auman, and an older sister to Oliver. She enjoys all of her school subjects equally. Some of the activities Atlee participates in are band, choir, ballet and tap.
L. Turner received this honor for the seventh grade. She is the daughter of Rachael and Tim and has three siblings: Mary, Caroline and Milton. Her school activities include band, choir, PJAS, Math Counts, TSA, FCCLA, marching band and K’nexs.
The eighth-grade Terrific Kids is Diana Kashova. She is the daughter of Olen Koshoviy and Zoriana Koshova. Viktoriia and Tymur are her siblings. She is involved in band and volleyball.
