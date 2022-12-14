Mifflinburg recognizes Terrific Kids

Diana Kashova, L. Turner, and Atlee Auman

 PROVIDED BY NICOLE BAILEY

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Intermediate School recently announced its Terrific Kids for October.

Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance.

