LEWISBURG — For the past 75 years, Lewisburg Garden Club members have been working, growing and sharing — with enthusiasm — the love of gardening.
Current President Julianna Cooper said the club provides camaraderie not found in other venues.
"I grew up around gardening as it came natural to me," she said. "I always had an interest in gardening and I joined in 1984. I like the camaraderie as we've gone on bus trips to see other gardens. We also get involved in environmental issues."
For some on the board of directors, the club has been a platform to learn new skills.
"I knew nothing about gardening until I moved here and became involved," said Second Vice Chair of Membership Jeannette Williams. "I wanted to do something with the property we had and I learned a whole lot from this group and how to grow."
Vice President Jane Mead moved to Pennsylvania from the Midwest.
"Getting used to Pennsylvania soil has been a real challenge," she said.
Treasurer Suky Han said before she joined the group she knew nothing about keeping books.
"I was really hesitant," she said, about becoming treasurer. "I knew nothing about accounting. I learned how to use Excell and basic accounting principles. So far it's a miracle we've kept out of the red as the number of members have gone down."
The group meets to share tips and trends in gardening, plus a lite snack.
"We really do have delicious treats at our gatherings and we share recipes too," said Hospitality Chair Nancy Kimball.
The challenge for the group is getting new blood to come and join the ranks.
"There's a conflict with getting younger members to join as their jobs keep them from becoming involved, and older folks just don't like to go to a night meeting if we hold them then," said Williams.
Cooper said the group is trying different avenues to bolster club participation.
"I think people forget the idea that gardening is good therapy," she said. "Getting outside and enjoying the sunshine and getting some vitamin D and fresh air is very therapeutic. "
As the club looks to celebrate its anniversary, 75th Diamond Jubilee celebration is planned.
A tree will be rededicated June 12, in memory of past President Margo Michalak. The tree was cut down during the last phase of work at Hufnagle Park, with a new one being planted in its place.
The group is also discussing possible other details for a big celebration.
For most of the group, the focus will be on recruiting new members to join them.
"Right now we are trying to recoup from COVID and boost our membership. We will accept anyone from any area who's interested in working, growing, and sharing with enthusiasm," said Cooper.
Secretary Lorrane Edick said she's one of the younger members.
"I joined just before COVID and then everything stopped," Edick said. "Being shut down for two years really affected our membership. It's a good group. We do a lot of different things which I enjoy."
The club held its first meeting Nov. 19, 1948, at the home of Mrs. W.D. Garman. Fifteen members attended, and the group decided to hold meetings the second Monday of each month, September through June. Then, the group was also comprised of members of the Lewisburg Civic Club.
At a March 7, 1949, meeting the membership was limited to 35 members, with a waiting list. To be part of such an organization then was a highly sought distinction. The meetings at the time were held in the member's homes, after which a social with tea followed.
In 1951, the group started meeting at the First Baptist Church with the treasury recording a total of $2.45. As the club continued to grow, the organization deemed it necessary to institute by-laws, which were adopted in 1951.
In 1960, the club broke away from the Lewisburg Civic Club and became an independent organization, know as the Lewisburg Garden Club.
Over the years the club has met in homes, the First Baptist Church, the Lutheran Church parish house, and St. John's United Church of Christ, where the group currently meet.
In 1975, to celebrate the U.S. bicentennial, the club held a flower show at the First Presbyterian Church and won a special award from the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania for it's efforts.
The Lewisburg Garden Club also prides itself in its civic work.
In 1978, the club participated in decorating the Packwood House for the holidays.
From 1986 to 2022, the club has been active in gardening measures at Lewisburg's Hufnagle Park.
In 1988, the club received a state-wide second place award from the Department of Environmental Resources of Pennsylvania, honoring the clubs work with civic beautification.
From 1990 to 2012, the club planted a cemetery chapel garden at the Lewisburg Cemetery.
From 2004 to 2019, the club sponsored a project in which scarecrows were annually placed in Hufnagle Park.
The club has also designed and installed a kitchen garden at the former Slifer House Museum, planted raised beds at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, and decorating the interior for Christmas. They have also helped with decorating the Lewisburg lamp posts with wreaths during the Christmas Holiday season.
The club has also been involved in supporting environmental affairs, including yearly contributions to the Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the World Gardening Council, the yearly observance of Arbor Day, and active support of Lewisburg's recycling program.
The group is discussing the opportunity, in 2024, to possibly have a hand in beautifying Hufnagle Park, following the park's renovations taking place this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.