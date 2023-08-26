LEADVILLE, Colo. — Around 2 a.m., with nothing but stars overhead and the white glow of our headlamps faintly illuminating the deeply rutted trail ahead, we were both confused as to how it was possible that we were still climbing.
Technically, there was only supposed to be 1,000 feet in elevation gain that carried you from the May Queen aid station on the western shore of Turquoise Lake, up and over Sugarloaf Pass, to the Outward Bound aid station. However, we were hiking the route in reverse which, unbeknownst to us, added a few hundred more feet to the ascent.
When I looked at my GPS watch and confidently announced that we had climbed 1,000 feet, I knew something was off. So did Cody. Exhausted from the 76 miles that had preceded this particular trudge, he leaned on his hiking poles and gazed up at the assortment of headlamp beams in the distance, each one still climbing seemingly forevermore skywards. He took a deep breath, shuffled his feet, and we pushed ahead.
The Leadville Trail 100, an out-and-back 100-mile running race through the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, was Cody’s first ultramarathon. A former resident of Selinsgrove, he had completed a variety of long-distance events in the past — triathlons, marathons, open water swims — but Leadville was an entirely different animal. Eponymously named for the city of Leadville, the third-highest incorporated city in the United States, with an elevation of 10,158 feet, the endurance race includes over 15,000 feet in elevation change over the course of 100 miles. From the moment the starting gun is fired at 4 a.m., athletes have 30 hours to cross the finish line.
I’m not what I, or perhaps anyone, would call a long-distance runner. I have, in the last decade, completed a smattering of lengthy races, but the idea of even a marathon, let alone a hundred miles through the mountains, is something I’ve never seriously entertained. However, as part of the Leadville 100, runners are allowed to have one pacer per section after the first 62 miles have been completed. When Cody asked me if I’d be interested in running alongside him from miles 76 to 88 — departing from Outward Bound, clambering over Sugarloaf Pass and arriving at May Queen — I thought it sounded like something I could manage.
Despite my general and unyielding feeling of enthusiasm, I remained vaguely apprehensive about Leadville's elevation. Sugarloaf Pass stands about 10,500 feet higher than the Susquehanna River Valley. I had never run at night before, especially through the wilderness, though the plan was for me to start my section sometime around 10 p.m. I also worried that I would be unable to fulfill my singular duty as a pacer, namely setting the pace, as Cody was simply a faster, better-conditioned athlete.
Whatever doubts or uncertainties I had about my performance were quickly eclipsed by the arrival of race day itself. After a few hours of fitful sleep, we woke up at 2:30 a.m. to make the drive from our cabin in Twin Lakes to Leadville. When the starting gun fired 90 minutes later, the six of us who made up Cody’s support crew watched as he and roughly 800 other runners took off heading west toward the mountains. Once he was out of sight, we drove back to the cabin where some of us slept a handful of hours while the others prepared to go meet him at his next aid station.
While the act of running 100 miles undoubtedly hinges upon the endurance of a single body, the literal ability of putting one foot in front of the other ultimately a matter of the runner’s will and ability, there is also a logistically complex layer of team support that undergirds the race. While Cody ran, hiked and shambled unseen through the forests and mountains, his crew, led by his wife Cindy, tracked his journey. In between catching an hour or two of shuteye here and there, we piled into the car and drove to various aid stations with whatever Cody might need: sunscreen, blankets, jackets, shirts, clean socks, snacks, meals, water, toothbrushes, bug repellant, sunglasses, headlamps, backup headlamps, backup-backup headlamps.
At his 38 mile check-in, we were all surprised at how fast his pace was. He arrived at the Twin Lakes aid station in the early morning and took a seat beneath the canopy Cindy had set up to shield him from the sun. The sky was clear apart from a few, disparate thickets of cloud floating overhead. We hosed him down with sunscreen and he told a few jokes before heading back out. He seemed, at least in those early hours, like he might just glide through the rest of the course.
The crew and I drove back into town. While we grabbed lunch and browsed the downtown shops, Cody worked on summiting and descending his biggest obstacle: Hope Pass, home to the appropriately named “Hopeless” water station. When we drove back to the Twin Lakes aid station, we did so with the expectation of seeing him around 6:50 p.m. We fired up the propane grill to make ramen bombs: cups of ramen cooked up in a thick stew of instant mashed potatoes. Seven o’clock came and went. The minutes ticked by. As the sun sank further behind the peaks, we worried about the fact that he had not yet taken a headlamp with him. How exactly was a runner supposed to navigate his way down a mountain in the dark of night without a light to guide him?
Just past 8 p.m., the sun's absence having turned the valley a soft shade of blue, Cody appeared on the horizon. It had only been 10 hours since we had last seen him, though in that time, dozens of miles and thousands of feet in elevation had changed him. His back ached. His knees hurt. He mentioned, mostly offhandedly, that he had thought about giving up somewhere around mile 50. He ate a little food before heading off with Josh, his first pacer for the evening.
When I saw him again at Outward Bound, it was not at 10 p.m. like we had originally anticipated. Instead, Cody and Josh arrived just after 1 a.m. The sky was clear and filled with constellations I could not identify. A procession of glowing orbs filtered in from the dark and into the aid station where support crews lined the road with camp chairs and blankets. We cooked up hot dogs and warmed leftover pizza on the camp stove. Cody had a couple slices. He seemed even further depleted. We refilled his water and Cindy stuffed a few backup headlamps into my running vest. When we set out together, we did so walking, Cody with the aid of his poles and me with my gloved hands stuffed into my vest.
As we trudged on, we talked haltingly about movies and books and the mouse we had seen scurrying across the kitchen counters of our cabin. We talked about people we remembered from high school and bodily aches and the pace we would need to keep to beat the 30-hour time limit. When I checked my GPS watch and saw that we had gained 1,000 feet in elevation on Sugarloaf Pass, and apparently still had many hundreds to go, we cursed the climb and the trail and running itself. And then, after reaching the peak, we talked less. We settled into a kind of stammering rhythm. Occasionally we built up enough momentum on the downhills to achieve a loping jog, Cody’s hiking poles working in concert with his legs to give him the appearance of a four-legged man descending the mountain. In the forest, where the trail narrowed, I called out boulders and roots and uneven terrain. Somewhere around 5:30 a.m., when the promise of day was only just beginning to break, we emerged from the trees and arrived at the final aid station. After a few minutes of rest, Cody took off with Kasin, the last pacer, toward the finish line.
Back at the cabin, I showered and fell into a deep, dreamless sleep. Somewhere around 90 minutes later, we all woke up again and piled back in the car, heading toward downtown Leadville where the race would conclude, just as it had started over a day before.
It is impossible for me to describe what Cody felt as he crossed the finish line. Perhaps some tangled combination of relief, pain, accomplishment and whatever else it is that wells up inside a person who has just spent the last 30 hours achieving what, to many, seems physically impossible.
Of the more than 800 athletes that started the race, just over 360 crossed the finish line in under 30 hours. Cody, whose final time registered at 29 hours, 33 minutes and 12 seconds, was one of those few. I stood there along the side of the road snapping photos as he and members of our support crew crossed the finish line with him.
It is difficult, though not impossible, to describe what I felt then too. Perhaps some amalgam of relief and accomplishment and pride, but also some deeper sense of fulfillment that is harder to name. It is somehow related to connection, with being a part of something, not just of the race, but of each others’ lives. There I was, exhausted and sleepless and hungry, deprived in the most basic sense, yet wanting for nothing more than to live inside that moment we had all helped create.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.