Bucknell University announces dean's list
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released its dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
Local students named to the list include:
• Evan Peeling, Allenwood, Class of 2026
Jamie Fedorjaka, Lewisburg, Class of 2024
• Alejandro Lopez Garcia, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Simbi Maphosa, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Joanna Raup-Collado, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Kameron Schreffler, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Randy Thein, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Ryan Veloz, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Allison Wagner, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Harmony Yeung, Lewisburg, Class of 2025
• Qixiao Zhu, Lewisburg, Class of 2023
• Tyler Burns, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023
• Claire Hayes, Mifflinburg, Class of 2026
• Seth Pletcher, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023
• Colbey Russell, Mifflinburg, Class of 2024
• Dillan Guinn-Bailey, Milton, Class of 2026
• Ethan Dreese, New Berlin, Class of 2026
• Joshua Hauck, New Berlin, Class of 2026
• Tori Brink, New Columbia, Class of 2024
• Alex Boyer, Watsontown, Class of 2024
• Nathan McCormack, Watsontown, Class of 2026
• Jevin Lauver, Winfield, Class of 2026
James Madison dean's list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Two local students were among those named to the fall semester dean's list at James Madison University.
Those named to the list include:
• Nicholas Osborne of Mifflinburg
• Janelle Callison of Winfield
Muhlenberg college dean's list
ALLENTOWN — Two local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Muhlenberg College.
Students named to the list include:
• Kaylin Foss of Mifflinburg
• Nicole Lamprinos of Lewisburg
Bloomsburg University announces fall dean's list
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg has announced its fall dean's list.
To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Ryli Amabile, Mifflinburg
Kayleigh Bausinger, Watsontown
Brody Bender, Milton
Brianna Bitler, Watsontown
Sarah Bolig, Winfield
Kylee Brouse, Watsontown
Molly Brown, Milton
Alyssa Byers, Milton
Jacob Caudle, Milton
Valerie Cerrone, Allenwood
Dante Colon, Mifflinburg
Jasmine Crosby, Lewisburg
Andrea Cuddeback, Montgomery
Jacob Cuddeback, Montgomery
Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg
Draven Doebler, Lewisburg
Rylee Doebler, Lewisburg
Caden Dufrene, Watsontown
Melannie Egan, Lewisburg
Mohryon Enders, Mifflinburg
Taylor Farrow, Winfield
Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg
Simeon Fitzmartin, Milton
Paige Foura, Turbotville
Laura Frontz, Allenwood
Jacob Geedey, Milton
Mackenzie Geedey, Milton
Dawson Geiser, Milton
Emilianna George, Milton
Dana Grigsby, New Columbia
Travis Groover, Watsontown
Alex Guffey, Milton
Julia Haines, of Mifflinburg
Grace Hilkert, Lewisburg
Mari Hoffman, Milton
Brandon Ikeler, Winfield
Abigail Imgrund, Penns Creek
Nicole Keim, Watsontown
Cassia Kiepke, Lewisburg
Ceili Klaus, Lewisburg
Sarah Koch, Lewisburg
Dakotah Kurtz, Watsontown
Landan Kurtz, Watsontown
Madelyn Masser, Watsontown
Megan Mericle, Milton
Brock Noone, Lewisburg
Tatum Omlor, Lewisburg
Donna Peterman, New Columbia
Nathan Rauch, New Columbia
Zoe Reese, Watsontown
Casey Reinard, Penns Creek
Scott Rheam, Lewisburg
Charles Ricketts, Turbotville
Garrett Russell, Milton
Kenneth Shirk, Millmont
Madison Short, Montgomery
Maddison Smith, New Columbia
Madison Snyder, Milton
Teisha Spaid, Mifflinburg
Adam Spriggle, Lewisburg
Laci Starmack, Lewisburg
Jade Swartz, Watsontown
Madison Walter, Mifflinburg
Carson Welliver, Turbotville
Sean Witmer, Millmont
Nathan Yohn, Turbotville
Mansfield University announces dean's list
MANSFIELD — Mansfield University has announced its fall semester dean's list. TO be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students named to the list include:
• Megan Bartlow of Montgomery
• Owen Lilley of New Columbia
• Rylie Mong of Watsontown
• Kade Showers of Allenwood
• Kaelyn Watson of Watsontown
• Lauren Watson of Watsontown
Susquehanna names dean's list students
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its fall semester dean'd list.
The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brennan Baker, Lewisburg
• Mario Colon, Lewisburg
• Grace Evans, Lewisburg
• Katherine Gruver, Lewisburg
• Porter Malloy, Lewisburg
• Chloe Michaels, Lewisburg
• Caleb Coker, Mifflinburg
• Kyley Hoffmaster, Mifflinburg
• Benjamin Hornig, Mifflinburg
• Eleazar Mironenko, Mifflinburg
• Matthew Reber, Mifflinburg
• Rebekah Wiand, Mifflinburg
• Jacob Craig, Milton
• Cole Goodwin, Milton
• Kayli Johnson, Milton
• Jamison Greiner, New Berlin
• Jayme Underhill, New Berlin
• Gavin Perrin, Turbotville
• Maggie Gelnett, Watsontown
• Delaynee McLeod, Watsontown
• Sydney Greiner, West Milton
• McKenna Mowry, Winfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.