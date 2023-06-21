LEWISBURG — Council members debated the potential impact ADA ramps could have on the walkability of borough sidewalks during Tuesday’s Lewisburg Borough Council meeting.
Council rejected a motion to approve an ADA ramp for Hungry Run Distillery at 323 Market St., with council member Phil Stamm being the only vote in support of the ramp.
The ramp, which had been denied approval by both the Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) and council once before, recently received approval from HARB upon submission of a redesign.
Concerns were raised that the proposed outdoor ramp was so big that it would impede movement across sidewalks.
“We want ADA compliance that doesn’t also take away from compliance in the sidewalks,” said council member David Heayn.
Council members raised the suggestion that the owner of the building could pursue an internal ramp, which would meet ADA compliance while not impacting walkability outside the building.
“They would have to do an internal ramp,” said Mayor Kendy Alvarez, noting that the proposed ramp seemed “a little bit more narrow” than the first design council received. “They would have to alter their entrance to allow for the ramp internally.”
Borough Manager William Lowthert reminded council that the vote was to approve whether the proposed ramp was “historically appropriate.”
Council also approved a professional services proposal from PennCore Consulting LLC, for $122,275, for engineering design, project bidding, and construction administration associated with the Piers Art Park Project and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funded Floodplain Restoration Project, with expenses to be paid from the borough’s general fund. The approval excluded construction administration of the floodplain restoration activity west of the creek, encompassing the grass area behind Towne Tavern.
“The cost for that was high in the staff’s opinion,” said Lowthert. “And the Public Works Department might be able to do that work themselves, so we’re not going to enter into an agreement with the engineer for that until we make a final decision whether public works staff is going to do it or not.”
Lowthert explained that the professional service agreement covers two projects.
“The first one is a smaller Community Development Block Grant floodplain restoration project, located west of the creek right behind Towne Tavern,” said Lowthert. “The general concept is we’re going to remove soil and allow additional area for the water to flow into during flood events. The project that is located east of the creek, back in the area where the piers are right now is a much more substantial and extensive project.”
Lowthert estimated that the borough had between $500,000 to $600,000 in funds for that project.
“We would really love to be in a position to be able to do floodplain restoration work west of the creek in late 2023, early 2024,” said Lowthert. “We would love to be in a position to bid out the Piers Art Park Project at the end of 2023 before 2024 construction, but there’s a lot more moving pieces on that portion of the project, so that timeline, I would say, is very, very optimistic.”
During a period of public comment on non-agenda items, Rodney Croft reported on the increased usage of motorized scooters in the borough. Council members raised concerns about unsafe rider practices and the potential for scooters to impede movement through public spaces.
In other business, council approved:
• Porch replacements for Robert Murcek at 103 S. Front St.
• Window replacements for Darin Riehl at 219 S. Sixth St.
• A motion to direct the borough solicitor to prepare and advertise for enactment of an amendment to the Lewisburg Borough Zoning Ordinance to allow for accessory dwelling units and to schedule the required public hearing.
• Jillia Ceramics LLC to use the Lewisburg tri-globe street light image on ceramic products for sale.
• The purchase of a Kubota V Series RTV-X1100CWL-H Side by Side vehicle from C.H. Waltz Sons, to be used primarily for maintenance activities in borough parks, with costs to be paid from the Borough Highway Equipment Depreciation Fund.
• Lewisburg Borough’s Flood Mitigation Study — A Community Resiliency Planning Study as prepared by HRG, subject to the inclusion of grammatical and technical changes of a non-substantive nature.
• A motion to direct the borough solicitor to proceed with execution on the municipal claim against Joseph Murphy for unpaid refuse bills at 50 N. Derr Drive.
• A motion to direct the borough solicitor to advertise for enactment an amendment to the Lewisburg Borough Zoning Ordinance related to the parking provisions thereof, and to schedule a required public hearing.
