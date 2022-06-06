State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 9:37 a.m. May 25 along Route 522, east of BP Fishing Lane, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Randall Knepp, 89, of McClure had a medical emergency while driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, causing the vehicle to go off the side of the roadway, hit a culvert and overturn.
Knepp and a passenger, Helen Knepp, 80, of McClure, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Simple trespass
PENN TOWNSHIP — Amir Moradi Motlagh, 60, of Shamokin, has been charged with simple trespass after troopers said he returned to Bright Farms after being told not to do so.
The charge was filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:10 p.m. June 1 at 1 Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Joseph Clements, 40, of Hughesville, was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 4:18 p.m. May 23 along Interstate 180, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Clements fell asleep while driving a Volkswagen Super Beetle, causing the car to go off the roadway and overturn. Clements was cited with careless driving.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Britton Bockius, 51, of Jersey Shore, was charged after troopers said they found crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving.
Through the course of their investigation, troopers said Bockius was found to be driving while under the influence of drugs, with a small dog in the back seat of the vehicle.
The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. May 28 at Market and Sixth streets, Williamsport.
Drug possession
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Chandra Thompson, 29, of Beech Creek,was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs after being stopped while driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.
The traffic stop was conducted at 7:58 a.m. June 2 at Route 220 and Pine Run Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Allenwood woman reported someone using her identity to make fake checks in her name.
The incident was reported at 10:26 a.m. May 27 along Leisure Acres Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Montgomery man, and a 78-year-old Montgomery woman reported being scammed out of $1,500 after being told via a phone call that they were being contacted by the Jersey Shore Bank Fraud Squad.
Troopers said the couple was asked to provide private information to the caller, and subsequently discovered a Zelle subscriber removed the funds from their account.
The incident occurred between May 23 and May 25 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Bad checks
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Alexander Kia reported a bad check being used to purchase a motor vehicle.
The incident occurred May 17 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone slashed two tires on a 2015 Ram owned by a 45-year-old Pine Township, Lycoming County, woman.
The incident was reported at 2:05 p.m. May 31 along Route 287, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
