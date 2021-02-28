Moralez announces run for Milton mayor

MILTON — Republican Joe Moralez, a local business owner and member of Milton Borough Council, has announced his candidacy for mayor.
“I believe Milton can return to its former days of prosperity, and I would like to take on the task of leading our community,” said Moralez, who is 28 years old. “It’s time for new ideas, so we can attract new business and encourage economic growth within our town.”
Moralez said he believes the job of mayor is to “play an active role in influencing and leading policy and discussion.”
“For too long, the elected officials of Milton have maintained the status quo, rarely taking the initiative to invest in our downtown community,” he said. “ Milton needs someone not only with the ideas for growth, but the gumption and energy to implement them.”
Moralez said a “lack of representation and willingness to improve blighted property shows and reflects poorly on our community and on each and every one of us.”
He added that Milton needs “more jobs.”
“We need someone who understands what it’s like to own a business here,” he said. “We need someone who can attract new business and improve the conditions for our existing businesses.”
While he said current Mayor Ed Nelson has “done a tremendous job,” Moralez added that “it’s time for a new voice.”
“I want to thank Ed sincerely for the many years of service, and I wish him well in the next phase of his life,” Moralez said.
Nelson, a Democrat, previously told The Standard-Journal he intends to seek re-election.
