MILTON — The Milton Branch YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at 12 Bound Ave., coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the nationwide event.
Healthy Kids Day is a YMCA program created to encourage physical activity and healthy habits for children. According the Y’s website, more than 1,400 locations across the country are set to participate this year.
In previous years the Milton Y has held a fun run at the Milton High School, but to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event, Kellie Bates, membership director, and Cortney Lahr, program coordinator, said they wanted to do something bigger.
This year, in addition to the fun run which will be held on a course around the Y building starting 10 a.m., local vendors will have booths in the building’s gymnasium for children and families to peruse and visit. There will also be firetrucks and an American Red Cross emergency response vehicle outside of the building.
Some of the vendors include the Milton Public Library, Central Susquehanna Sight Services, the Head Start program from CSIU, the Milton Fire Department, the Exchange Pool, the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts, Moms in Action, The American Red Cross, a dietician from Weis Markets and pediatric dental and pediatric wellness teams from Geisinger.
The Y will also have booths for in-house departments like child care, Pre-K Counts and programming.
The first 50 children in attendance will receive a drawstring bag donated by Geisinger. Bates said the vendors present will have games and goodies that children can collect in the bags, as well as health and educational information available to parents and family members.
A raffle for a three-month membership will also be held. There will be refreshments available, including hot dogs, fruit, and drinks. Bates said that Middleswarth Potato Chips donated some of the supplies for the event.
The event will kick off with a game of glow-in-the-dark dodge ball for second through fifth graders from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the gymnasium. Glow-in-the-dark dodge ball will also be held for attendees the day of the event.
Lahr said part of the change to this years Healthy Kids Day is to bolster community participation. In previous years attendance has been hampered by the start of fishing season or other events, so she hopes the new set-up will encourage foot traffic to the event.
Bates added that attendees would also get the chance to see the remodeling that the facility has undergone, including new flooring, paint and bathrooms in the women’s and men’s locker rooms.
Lahr said the fitness center is also set to get new flooring, and will be closed May 2-22. The Y will be hosting a member appreciation and open house when it reopens on May 23.
“Our goal with Healthy Kids Day this year was not just to focus on the kids but focus on the family,” said Bates. “My philosophy is you can’t have a healthy kid without a healthy family, you can’t have a healthy family without a healthy community, so we wanted to get everybody involved that could benefit as a whole.”
