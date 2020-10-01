MONTOURSVILLE — Rebecca Spencer has been named PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for October.
Spencer is an assistant project manager in the Design Unit. In this role, she oversees and reviews the work of consultants and coordinates the efforts of other department units to ensure that projects are developed on time, within budget and with high quality.
Spencer started her career with PennDOT in 2019 but had worked several internships with the department prior to her employment. She lives in Liberty with her fiancé and two children. Together they have a dog, seven cats, two apiaries (beehives) and six chickens. She enjoys camping, hiking, swimming and reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.