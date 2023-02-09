Officer honored with Senate citation

Lt. David C. Pletz is honored with a Pennsylvania Senate citation by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chair of the college’s Board of Directors.

 PROVIDED BY CINDY D. MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology Police Lt. David C. Pletz today was presented with a citation from the state Senate for his actions in the line of duty in September, when he was fired upon while responding to an off-campus incident on Vine Avenue.

The citation, presented during a Penn College Board of Directors meeting, was sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw (RR-23), who also serves as board chair.

