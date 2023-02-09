Officer honored with Senate citation

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology Police Lt. David C. Pletz today was presented with a citation from the state Senate for his actions in the line of duty in September, when he was fired upon while responding to an off-campus incident on Vine Avenue.
The citation, presented during a Penn College Board of Directors meeting, was sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw (RR-23), who also serves as board chair.
The citation references an earlier honor accorded to Pletz — a Silver Star for Bravery from the National Association of Chiefs of Police — and notes that Pletz’s actions on Sept. 28 led to the swift apprehension of the assailant, who faces criminal charges for firing multiple rounds from a 9 mm handgun at Pletz.
The 25-year police veteran took cover behind his vehicle before radioing immediately for assistance and then pursuing the suspect, providing a description and his precise whereabouts during the chase. The assailant was taken into custody a short time later by Penn College Police Chief Chris Miller, acting on the information provided by Pletz.
The citation states: “Whereas, By adhering to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, preserving and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens, Lieutenant Pletz has helped to enhance the quality of life in the community. He truly stands as a role model for all those who aspire to a career in law enforcement.”
“On behalf of the Senate of Pennsylvania, I am proud to join with the entire Penn College campus community to honor the heroism of Lt. Pletz,” Yaw said. “We applaud him and thank him for his exceptional service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.