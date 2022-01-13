WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has expanded enrollment to increase its capacity to educate licensed practical nurses (LPNs) seeking advancement to a registered nursing (RN) license.
The college will begin offering students acceptance into its LPN-to-RN major twice each year, in December and June. Previously, the college only accepted students into the selective-admission major in December.
The change allows the college’s nursing program to accept 50 students each academic year, up from 35.
Under the new process, up to 25 students will be accepted in December to begin LPN-to-RN classes in January. An additional 25 will be accepted in June to begin classes in August.
Students who complete the five-semester LPN-to-RN major earn an associate degree and are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Exam for Registered Nurses.
Application for the LPN-to-RN major is open to those who hold a practical nursing license. Applicants are awarded seven credits for LPN licensure, and graduates of the Penn College at Wellsboro LPN certificate are awarded an additional nine credits toward the associate degree.
