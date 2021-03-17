Preliminary hearing set for attempted homicide suspect

MILTON — The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Milton man accused of slashing his father's hand while attempting to attack his girlfriend, and charging at a police officer while wielding a knife.
The hearing for Jacob Carl Beaver, 22, of 28 Stanton Ave., has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
Beaver was arraigned before Diehl Wednesday, March 17, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
As the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, along Stanton Avenue, Beaver has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possessing instrument of crime (two counts), simple assault, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.
According to court documents, as Beaver's girlfriend attempted to leave his home with two children, Beaver allegedly attempted to attack her with a knife.
At that point, court papers said Beaver's father attempted to wrestle his son away from the woman. It was during this altercation that the father's hand was allegedly slashed with a knife.
When Milton Police Department Officer Dan Zettelmoyer arrived on scene, court documents said Beaver was in the basement of the home and allegedly charged at Zettelmoyer while holding a knife "in a threatening manner."
Beaver was tasered after police noticed blood coming from his throat. He was then treated by EMS personnel, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.