WATSONTOWN — Within the next two years, Watsontown residents may have a choice in their cable and internet service provider.
During a Monday evening meeting, Watsontown Borough Council approved a 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast.
Under the terms of the agreement, Solicitor Jon DeWald explained that the borough will receive 5% of each Comcast subscription taken out within the borough.
It was noted during the meeting that it will likely be about two years until Comcast is ready to offer service in the borough.
Along with approving the franchise agreement, council approved an agreement allowing Comcast to use utility poles in the borough to hold its service lines. The borough will receive $10 per year for each pole used.
Once Comcast is ready to offer service within Watsontown, Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said residents will be able to choose between Comcast and current provider Service Electric.
Following the meeting, Jarrett noted that the borough has a franchise agreement in place with Service Electric in which it receives 5% of each subscription.
When Comcast begins offering service in the borough, Jarrett said he doesn’t expect Watsontown to generate any additional revenue from that as residents are likely to shift from one provider to the other.
Council approved the purchase of a new police vehicle, from New Holland, for $47,761.
Chief Chris Snyder explained that the department currently has five vehicles, and will be downsizing to four.
Jarrett further explained that one police vehicle will be traded in, while the current police pickup truck will be shifted to the Department of Public Works (DPW), which is in need of a new vehicle.
Jarrett said the sale of one police vehicle and an old DPW truck will be used toward the purchase of the new police vehicle. The additional money will come from stimulus funding the borough received.
The exact amount of stimulus funds to be used toward the purchase won’t be known until the borough finds out how much it will receive from the sale of the vehicles, Jarrett said.
Snyder noted that it’s important to purchase a 2022 police vehicle now as there will be an $8,000 price hike in the cost of 2023 vehicles, due to inflation.
In other business, council approved: The WABA Halloween parade, to be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at the Eighth Street Park and moving along Elm Street; and trick-or-treat hours, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
The following community events were also noted: Community yard sales, Saturday, Sept. 24; Warrior Run homecoming parade, Thursday, Sept. 29; Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) Think Pink/Customer Appreciation event, Monday, Oct. 3.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
