Route 15 Railroad crossing work
WINFIELD — Motorist who travel Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised that a railroad crossing project is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 8, in Winfield.
he contractor will begin work to install a custom tub-style rail/highway crossing.
Work will be completed in two-phases. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 12, the contractor will work on the southbound lanes. Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18, the contractor will be working in the northbound lanes. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with a reduced speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, both directions of Route 15 will be closed between Route 304 west and Route 147 north in Winfield while the contractor works on both lanes.
The following detours will be in place during this phase of the project.
• Route 15 northbound traffic: Route 147 north, Interstate 80 west, Route 15 north.
• Route 15 southbound traffic: Route 304 west, Route 2009 (Park Road), Route 1017 (Park Road), Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue), Route 11/15 south.
Work is expected to be completed Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting.
This project is a cooperative effort of the Union County Industrial Railroad and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
I-80 lane restrictions
NEW COLUMBIA — Lane restrictions will be in place Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to a soil remediation project on Interstate 80 eastbound, at exit 210A, White Deer Township, Union County.
Motorists can expect the right berm of the exit ramp to Route 15 south closed and traffic shifted to the left. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Snyder County road work
SHAMOKIN DAM — A portion of Grangers Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County, will close Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The road will be closed between Park Road and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road.
This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
Work is expected to be completed in October.
