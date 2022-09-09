MILTON — Milton will be bustling with activity this weekend as hundreds are expected to fill the streets to take in the sights and sounds of the Milton Harvest Festival.

Arts, crafts and food vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, along Broadway and Bound Avenue. Related activities will include a pet parade and 28-mile bike race.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.