MILTON — Milton will be bustling with activity this weekend as hundreds are expected to fill the streets to take in the sights and sounds of the Milton Harvest Festival.
Arts, crafts and food vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, along Broadway and Bound Avenue. Related activities will include a pet parade and 28-mile bike race.
One of the highlights of the day will be the annual princess pageant, to be staged at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The nine candidates vying to be crowned princess took to the stage Thursday evening for their final rehearsal.
Amanda Bradley, pageant chair, said the candidates have been meeting weekly for rehearsals since late July.
“It’s a huge time commitment,” Bradley said. “It’s not just practices, it’s the other meetings with (the candidates’) advisors and their sponsors.”
Each candidate is sponsored by a Milton-area organization. The girls speak about the organizations they represent during the pageant.
“With all these nonprofit community organizations, they do so much,” Bradley said. “This is a great opportunity for all ages to hear what those organizations do.”
In addition to attending the weekly practices, Bradley said contestants tend to meet with their advisors for about an hour each week to prepare for the pageant. Some develop close bonds through the process.
“It’s amazing how many (candidates) remain in contact with their advisor after they graduate (from high school),” Bradley said. “It really means a lot when they are so grateful and thankful.”
In addition to advising the candidates in areas including flower selection and speechwriting, Bradley said the advisors also assist the pageant committee with a variety of duties to help prepare for the big event.
Bradley enjoys watching the candidates develop in the weeks leading up to the pageant.
“At the very beginning, it’s all nerves,” she said, adding that the nerves subside as the candidates develop more confidence.
Bradley noted that most candidates enter the pageant process without ever having written a speech they must deliver. However, they embrace that part of the process of peparing for the pageant.
“They take a big leap of faith that they are going to do it,” Bradley said, adding that she sees the girls develop more confidence as they write their speeches and eventually deliver them on stage.
The princess candidates, and their sponsoring organizations, are: Brianna Beck, Milton Historical Society; Sara Dwyer, Milton Booster Club; Kendall Fedder, Milton Rotary Club; Alaura Foust, TIME; Chloe Heintzelman, Getting Ahead Foundation; Jillian Latchford, Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps; Carly Neidig, Milton Alumni Association; Chloe Russell, STAGE; and Nathalie Vargas, Milton Lions Club.
Festival activities kick off at 7 tonight with the Tomato Bowl, being played at the Milton Area High School Alumni Field.
Other Harvest Festival activities include:
• Saturday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue, with musical performances by Milltown Blues at 11 a.m., Final Cut at 12:45 p.m. and Rapid Run at 2:45 p.m.; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 28-mile bike race, Filbert Street; 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, pet parade, Elm Street and Broadway; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 7 p.m., Princess Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 11: 4 p.m., Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium; 7 p.m. Milton Area Community Band concert, Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 to 6 p.m., pumpkin roll, Milton Community Pool parking lot.
• Thursday Sept. 15: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
