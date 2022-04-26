HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lynda Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) recently announced that a grant will allow a Northumberland County bridge to open nearly seven years after it was shut down due to deteriorating conditions.
“I’m glad we were able to work together and secure the necessary funding to re-open this bridge,” Culver said. “I also appreciate Alberta Reynolds of Lewis Township coming forward in the midst of a tragedy to make us aware of a situation that will hopefully never happen again.”
Closure of the Hill Road bridge, which crosses Glad Run Creek in Lewis Township, forced emergency medical responders (EMS) to use an alternative route last November while answering Reynolds’ 9-1-1 call for help when her husband became seriously ill.
“An open bridge would have shaved at least 20 minutes off of EMS response time and may have saved the life of Donald Reynolds, who died the following day,” added Gordner. “The more than $371,000 grant we secured will allow county officials to put the bridge back in service.”
The grant is financed by the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which encourages economic development and helps ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth.
