WILLIAMSPORT — A veteran’s donation of a calculator upon her graduation from Pennsylvania College of Technology sparked the launch of a calculator loan program for other veteran and active-duty military students.
Regina M. Peluzzo, a U.S. Air Force veteran who earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology (summa cum laude) in May 2020, donated her TI-84 calculator to the Major General Fred F. Marty Veterans and Military Resource Center at the college, knowing it might be helpful to another veteran student.
Peluzzo’s gesture inspired grant funding from Walmart Foundation and private support from the Marty family to establish a calculator loan program for fellow veterans.
“Veterans benefits vary greatly, yet all invest as much as possible to enroll, as they know the success that follows hard work, determination and a hands-on education,” said Chet Beaver, coordinator of veteran and military services at Penn College. “When we outline final expenses, calculators are a common need. Thanks to (Peluzzo's) initial generosity, coupled with the kind support of others, we now have a nice supply for veteran students to borrow and utilize when their curriculum calls for the need, and then return them at the conclusion of their math courses.”
Peluzzo was happy to relieve an economic stress for veterans as they transition to college life. While at Penn College, Peluzzo was a member of the Omega Delta Sigma National Veterans Fraternity chapter and the Veterans Club. She also served as a Veterans Affairs Work-Study student in the Financial Aid Office at the college.
Peluzzo is now employed by Dawood Engineering.
“I couldn't be happier with how I feel right at home with the company,” she said. “I look forward to working there for many years.”
Peluzzo experienced another milestone moment when purchasing her first home last year.
The Marty Veterans and Military Resource Center at Penn College is a space for veteran and active-duty military students to gather, collaborate, study, and discuss their military benefits and next-step plans with mentors. For more about services extended to these students, visit www.pct.edu/admissions/veterans-military.
“Graphing calculators like the TI-84 have become essential tools for students across STEM degree programs at Penn College, but we know that they are rather expensive devices,” said Trisha Gibbons Marty. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are trained to share, maintain and maximize costly resources as if they were their own, so this program– for the institution’s growing veteran student population – only made sense for us to support.”
For more about Penn College visit www.pct.edu
