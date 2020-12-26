BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A chimney fire which extended into the attic caused extensive damage to a Buffalo Township, Union County, home Saturday morning.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Deputy Chief Andrew Schnure said the fire broke out at around 8 a.m. Saturday at the home of Robert Day, 7233 Buffalo Road.
“The fire was pretty much in the attic space,” Schnure said. “It was probably a chimney fire that had extended into the attic. The entire roof was on fire, visibly, when I pulled it.”
He said it took firefighters approximately one hour to bring the fire under control.
“It was a little bit hard to get at,” Schnure said, of the fire. “It was a tin roof… Once we got some ceilings opened up, interior, we were able to get it under control pretty quick.”
The roof of the home sustained extensive damage, with smoke and heat damage throughout the interior of the home, Schnure said.
He added that Day lived alone at the home and is insured. He is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
“The homeowner was outside and didn’t have any shoes on (when we arrived),” Schnure said. “He was our priority. He went to a neighbor’s house.”
In addition, he noted that one firefighter was treated at urgent care after twisting his ankle by falling on ice which had formed on the ground from water being used to fight the fire.
Schnure noted that 50 volunteers with the Mifflinburg Hose Company responded to the scene, along with firefighters from Lewisburg, New Berlin, White Deer Township, Union Township and Milton.
“Luckily, it was a Saturday,” Schnure said. “There’s not too many working, after (Friday) being Christmas… We had a full response from our headquarter station, along with our engine and tanker from our Mazeppa station.”
Firefighters were on scene until 10:20 a.m. Schnure noted it’s important for homeowners to maintain their chimneys.
“Have it inspected,” he said. “People need to be maintaining their chimneys and having them inspected.
A portion of Buffalo Road was shut down while responders worked on scene.
