SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA is kicking-off its Vision of Our Mission 2023 Annual Campaign with a virtual auction — Bidding for A Brighter Future — at noon Friday, April 28.
Swimming lessons, childcare, preschool education, active older adult fitness classes, and a monthly food pantry are just a few examples of the programs and support the YMCA provides.
“Our promise is that no child, family, or adult will ever be turned away from programs at the Y or wonder when they will have their next meal.” said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA. “From food security to wellness, recreating to learning, we build a brighter future by opening the door to possibilities for youth, families, adults, seniors and the whole community. Our Annual Campaign fulfills these promises and gives the gift of opportunity.”
