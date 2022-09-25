MIFFLINBURG — Looking to meet the health needs of the underinsured in Union and surrounding counties. That was the purpose of the Evangelical Community Hospital's Mobile Health unit's Saturday stop at the Mifflinburg First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The unit brings preventive and primary care services directly into the communities surrounding the Hospital and beyond.
The visit was sponsored by Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus and Evangelical Community Hospital. Ryan McNally, director of the Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives for the hospital, said the unit was purchased by the hospital in 2018 to expand access and care in rural communities.
"Evangelical Community Hospital has a responsibility to the communities it serves in a 37 zip code region," McNally said. "Every three years the Hospital does a Community Health Needs Assessment of the the region and highlights areas where health needs are the strongest."
The findings show Union County — especially county's western end — has the highest gaps in basic health care needs. Western Snyder County also has similar needs, according to the Hospital's findings.
The assessment also found Union County has an elevated uninsured rate among children under 6. Higher poverty rates, lower educational attainment, and rural geographies in Union county are consistent with most of the Central Region and contribute to health disparities and reduce residents’ ability to access needed health and social services.
According to McNally, the Assessment showed approximately 52% of those interviewed perceived that economic stability has declined across the region.
Rural communities have been particularly impacted due to decreased availability of services, as well as increased travel time and distance to health and social services. These factors can delay or deter residents’ ability to receive care when they need it.
McNally said one of the greatest needs in Union County is access to good dentistry. The hospital study found Union County to be a dental health professional shortage area. McNally says anyone who's tried to get a dentist appointment, especially in the Mifflinburg area, has found they will be waiting for a while till they can seen by a dentist.
Lance Miller, with Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus, said their findings indicate many people in the Union County area find healthcare and health insurance a financial burden.
He said investing in person's health early can reap huge benefits. His organization is "committed to the quality of life, health and social services of the area."
Funded entirely through business and community donations, Mobile Health of Evangelical seeks to improve access to healthcare by overcoming the barriers of transportation, distance, and cost of care. With most services provided free of charge.
The 38-foot mobile unit, features a welcome/registration area, blood draw area, and two exam rooms.
Health screenings including blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density heel scans, and lipid point of care were offered in Mifflinburg.
In most cases, McNally said a person who does not follow up with their family doctor on a regular basis will find themselves in an emergency room visit facing a major health concern that could have been addressed and monitored before it got out of hand if they would have had regular doctor visits.
If during a screening a person is found to have a serious health concern, McNally said they will be notified right away and urged to follow up with their family practitioner.
Andrew Zechman, coordinator of the Mobile Health Unit said said the screenings are designed to encourage a participant to "take control of their own health."
"We are trying to knock down the barriers of expensive healthcare," said Luis Montesinos, of Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus. "We are encouraging people to take care of themselves so that they can take care of the ones that they love... "The mobile unit is valuable in that it helps the underinsured get free screenings and set up a plan to take care of their medical needs."
The next mobile unit visit to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 404 Market St., will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
