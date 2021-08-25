WILLIAMSPORT — Caz Russell will speak on leadership skills during a presentation to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
As a John Maxwell certified coach, teacher, trainer and speaker, Russell offers motivational workshops on subjects such as leadership, communication, decision making, error prevention and creating a new safety culture.
Russell and his wife, Diane, live in Montandon. He retired after 37 years in the electric industry.
He often uses his dog Chilli, a labrador retriever, to create Leadership Assemblies which “captivates audiences and leaves them walking away with a picture of the importance of being a leader.” Russell recently authored "Nuggets: What Training My Dogs Has Taught Me About Life and Leadership."
For more information, contact the museum at www.tabermuseum.org or 570-326-3326.
