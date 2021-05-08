LAURELTON — If those names didn’t grab your attention, I’m not sure what will. And, yes, they are accurate.
Coming in at just under four miles, the Mid State Trail/Winklebleck Trail loop — also known as the Hairy John Loop — features a nice rock scramble, some great ridgetop hiking and a nice vista. This trek comes in at just under three miles.
So, Hairy John? Well, I’m not getting into the weeds here, but there was a man, John Voneida, who lived in the Laurelton area, and there are various legends about his life circulating online and in media accounts. You can do your own research there if you’d like to learn more.
Parking is abundant at the Hairy John Picnic area, just off Route 45 near the Union/Centre county line. As you pull into the parking lot, you see the Mid State trail cross just prior to coming upon the first parking area.
Taking the trail counterclockwise gets the climb out of the way earlier and brings you back to your vehicle via a gravel roadway.
From the parking lot, take the orangle-blazed Mid State Trail as it meanders east through some young hemlock and pine growth before it opens up a bit into some rocky areas and mountain laurel. The first three-quarters of a mile features just a bit of elevation gain, then you hit the rock scramble that takes you up Winklebleck Mountain. Take a moment to look over your shoulder for some nice views to the east and south.
The rock scramble gives you much of your 700 or so feet in elevation gain, and isn’t too difficult. There’s no need for grabbing rocks to pull yourself up, but it’s wise to proceed with caution, especially if the rocks are wet, or conditions are conducive to snakes to soak up the morning sun.
Once you’ve ascended Winklebleck Mountain, you gain a view west and soon come to a crossroads with the red-blazed Winklebleck Trail. Take the Winklebleck to the left as you head south and west along the ridgetop.
The Winklebleck — especially when the leaves are not on the trees — offers some great views of neighboring ridgelines to the east and west. Hardwood trees and several rocky areas are prevalent as you continue to navigate the relatively flat ridgeline. As you come to an area of pine growth, you’ll soon encounter the roadway, which you take to the left.
There you’ll see the Winklebleck Vista, which offers a great view looking south and east.
From there, it’s just a matter of following the roadway back to the picnic area. If roadway walking isn’t your cup of tea, there is an old logging grade that parallels the roadway to the right. While not blazed, it’s plenty distinguishable and offers a little more a hiker’s path back to the vehicle.
Even in mid-April, ticks found their way onto my clothing. It seems areas with mountain laurel are especially popular with the little carriers of Lyme disease. Be warned, and be prepared with spray to fend off the tiny pests.
