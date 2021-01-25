SCRANTON — The Pennsylvania Higher Education Suicide Prevention Coalition has awarded Lackawanna College a mini-grant to launch “You Matter”, a student-led project that combines a visual suicide prevention campaign with a one-day suicide prevention event.
The grant is through the Higher Education Suicide Prevention Coalition (HESPC) and funded by the Garrett Lee Smith Grant awarded to PA by SAMHSA. It will be used to install large-scale inspirational message decals and support an event for Lackawanna students, faculty and staff to provide education on suicide prevention. At the event, participants will write encouraging messages to support students who are struggling on a banner that will be displayed on campus.
The campaign, led by Lackawanna’s P.R.I.D.E. student organization and supported by the Student Engagement and Student Wellness programs, will be launching a platform for creating an Active Minds chapter in the fall. Active Minds is a nonprofit organization that supports mental health awareness and education for students.
The project builds on the college’s current efforts to implement suicide prevention programming for students and trauma-informed care training for staff. Through the “You Matter” event, the college seeks to change campus culture by promoting positive self-esteem and encouraging conversation about suicide prevention and mental health.
