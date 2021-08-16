State Police at Selinsgrove
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP - A vehicle was stopped for an expired registration and the driver arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said a 2010 Toyota Corolla was stopped at 1:53 Aug. 2 along North Market and Bridge streets, Penn Township, Snyder County. Alexander Cardona Lorezo, 24, of Selinsgrove, was arrested, police reported.
3-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP - No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 13 along South Old Trail, south of Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it rearended a 2007 Ford Focus, forcing the Focus into the rear of a 2014 Dodge Journey. No injuries were noted.
The unnamed driver of the Silverado will be cited with following too closely, police reported.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Middleburg man was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment after being involved in a one-vehicle crash at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 10 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Harold Flora went off the roadway, struck an embankment, mailbox and second embankment before overturning.
Flora was extricated from the vehicle and flown to the hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Endangering welfare of a child
CENTER TOWNSHIP - A 36-year-old Middleburg woman has been charged following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. July 11 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Brandy Mordan allegedly crashed a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu into a pole and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The victim was reportedly a 5-year-old Middleburg girl.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP - A 42-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged after police responded to a welfare check at 4:23 Aug. 12 along Augusta Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Ryan Moser was charged following an alleged incident with a 14-year-old boy, police reported. Moser allegedly threatened to hit the boy with a closed fist.
Harassment
PERRY TOWNSHIP - Troopers are investigating a possible harassing phone call reported at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 along Quarry Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
A 50-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman received what she believed to be a threatening phone call, which was traced back to a fax machine, police reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - A 77-year-old Middleburg man allegedly sent money to what he thought was Publishers Clearing House for what he thought was taxes on a prize.
The alleged incident March 1, 2020, through Aug. 13 along White Top Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Cogan Station sustained a possible injury and was determined to be under the influence following a one-vehicle crash at 6:08 p.m. July 3 along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
Patricia C. Rae was allegedly traveling west in a 2008 Subaru Forester when the vehicle crossed the eastbound lane, struck a tree stump and overturned in a ditch, police noted. Rae was belted and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport, and will be charged with DUI and applicable summary violations, police reported.
Hit and run
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An unidentified vehicle struck the rear bumper of another vehicle in the FedEx parking lot and fled the scene, police noted.
The crash occurred at 6:06 p.m. Aug. 11 at 300 Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Disorderly conduct
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Trina Bogart, 42, of Hughesville, was charged after troopers said she was yelling racial slurs and using obscene language.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 12 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Trespass
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - A 63-year-old Hughesville woman was arrested for allegedly trespassing on property belonging to a 60-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11 along Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. An investigation continues, police noted.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The claim was reported at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 and involved someone attempting to file the claim using the personal information of a 42-year-old Muncy woman along Opp Lane, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - A 29-year-old Muncy woman has been charged for allegedly stealing a $49.99 phone charger.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:04 p.m. Aug. 12 at Verizon, Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
MORELAND TOWNSHIP - A 23-year-old Muncy woman alleged deposited trash along the roadway.
Kaylee Reichart allegedly deposited the trash between 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and noon Aug. 7 along Laidecker Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
