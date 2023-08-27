Company supporting dual-enrollment program

Marking Coterra’s EITC donation benefiting the Penn College Dual Enrollment program are, from left, Chuck D. Crews Jr., assistant director for secondary partnerships at Penn College; George Stark, director of external affairs, Coterra; Penn College President Michael J. Reed; and Christie A. Bing Kracker, director of the college’s Center for Academic Excellence.

 PROVIDED BY CINDY MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A $35,000 Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) contribution from Coterra will cover fees for 29 Pennsylvania high schools and career and technology centers participating in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dual enrollment program in 2023-24.

The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under EITC, which is administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).Penn College Dual Enrollment enables academically qualified high school and career and technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. The college worked with nearly 60 partners across Pennsylvania in 2021-22, allowing approximately 1,500 students to earn more than 5,800 Penn College credits.

