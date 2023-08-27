Company supporting dual-enrollment program

WILLIAMSPORT — A $35,000 Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) contribution from Coterra will cover fees for 29 Pennsylvania high schools and career and technology centers participating in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dual enrollment program in 2023-24.
The Penn College Foundation is approved as an Educational Improvement Organization under EITC, which is administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).Penn College Dual Enrollment enables academically qualified high school and career and technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. The college worked with nearly 60 partners across Pennsylvania in 2021-22, allowing approximately 1,500 students to earn more than 5,800 Penn College credits.
“This contribution from Coterra provides significant support to Penn College Dual Enrollment and our program partners,” said President Michael J. Reed. “Earning college credit for courses taken in high schools and career and technology centers gives students a head start on their higher-education experience while allowing them and their families to save money. The dual enrollment option shortens the path toward earning a college degree and, ultimately, to securing sustainable employment.”
“At Coterra, we believe in the transformative power of education, especially when it comes to career and technical fields,” said George Stark, director of external affairs. “Partnering with Pennsylvania College of Technology underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in career education across the state. Penn College’s leadership in postsecondary career and technical education is equipping graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to address the demands of today’s workforce. We are proud to stand alongside them in shaping a brighter future for both students and the commonwealth.”
“We would like to thank Coterra for their continued support of the Penn College Dual Enrollment program and its partners and students,” said Christie A. Bing Kracker, director of the Center for Academic Excellence. “Their ongoing generosity allows Pennsylvania students to explore Penn College, learn about the college experience, and take their first steps to build a brighter future for the commonwealth. We are very grateful for Coterra’s donation.”
The $35,000 donation from Coterra will pay 2023-24 Academic Year participation fees for: Benton Area School District, Berks Career & Technology Center, Bradford Area School District, Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, Central Westmoreland Career & Tech Center, Chester County Technical College High School, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Dauphin County Technical School, East Lycoming School District (Hughesville High School), Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, Franklin County Career and Technology Center, Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center, Jersey Shore Area School District, Keystone Central School District (Career and Technology Center), Lycoming Career and Technology Center, Montgomery Area School District, Montoursville Area School District, Northern Tier Career Center, Northumberland County Career and Technology Center, Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, South Williamsport Area School District, Southern Tioga School District/North Penn-Mansfield High School and North Penn-Liberty High School, Sullivan County School District, SUN Area Technical Institute, Troy Area School District, Wellsboro Area School District, Williamsport Area School District, and York County School of Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.