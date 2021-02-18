EDINBORO — Two Milton residents were among those to graduate in December from Edinboro University.
Local graduates include:
Alexa Rae Diggan, of Milton, earned a Master of Education in special education.
Christen Yost, of Milton, earned a Master of Social Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.