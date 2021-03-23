LEWISBURG — Kelly A. Rice, 26, of Milton, entered a guilty plea Monday in Union County Court to felony criminal use of a communication facility.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock said seven years and a $15,000 fine was the maximum penalty for the felony. Acceptance of the plea and a probationary sentence would depend on Rice’s cooperation in the state’s case against Brady T. Hall of Milton. Hudock said other felonies, including drug delivery resulting in death, would be dropped.
Rice admitted in court to using a cell phone and Facebook with Hall and Cody Yearick to aid in delivery of an illegal substance. Yearick, of Lewisburg, later died on May 29 with what a coroner’s report described as a “lethal level of fentanyl” in his system.
Rice claimed to have bought heroin with Yearick from Hall, 38, at his Hepburn Street, Milton residence. Rice admitted in a prior affidavit to using heroin with Yearick at his South Fifth Street, Lewisburg apartment. Rice assumed Yearick was OK as she left, but his failure to as requested caused Rice to panic.
Jury selection for Hall was scheduled to begin Monday, April 19 in Union County Court. He was arraigned on felony charges which included drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and related conspiracy charges.
