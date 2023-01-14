Casey visits Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College’s commitment to a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education requires access to premier scientific instrumentation.
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) serves on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, and has been a champion for higher education. Lycoming has directly benefitted from that advocacy, and recently received federal funding to purchase additional scientific instrumentation.
