BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will award honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degrees to Kerby Confer and Ronn Cort in recognition of their leadership in commerce, trade, industry, and the field of business during commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 15.
Confer will be the commencement speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony for the College of Education and College of Liberal Arts. Cort will be the speaker for the 3 p.m. Zeigler College of Business and College of Science and Technology ceremony. Both ceremonies will be held at Redman Stadium on BU's upper campus.
Since 1969, Confer has owned an interest and operated more than 200 radio station licenses and is still active in 70 properties, including Altoona, Johnstown, State College, Meadville, Franklin, and Pittsburgh. Confer was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.
Cort is President and COO of SEKISUI KYDEX, a Bloomsburg-based manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastic materials to create lightweight, safe, and sustainable components for aviation, space, mass transit, medical devices, and emerging industries.
In 2019, with Cort as the driving force, SEKISUI SPI made a $500,000 gift to construct a state-of-the-art professional experience workspace for students in downtown Bloomsburg. The SEKISUI Professional Experience Lab (PEL) is located on the third floor of the Greenly Center. It includes five individual soundproof rooms designed to provide students and community members with the opportunity to practice, record, and receive feedback on professional interactions via in-person interviews and virtual interviewing and meeting tools such as Skype and Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.