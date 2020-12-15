EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The 2021 budget passed Monday night by East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors contained a reduction in property taxes.
The total millage rate fell from 4.6 mills to 4.56 mills for non-exempt properties subject to a hydrant tax said Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager. If a structure is not within 780 feet of a fire hydrant, the tax rate will decrease from 4.52 to 4.5 mills.
Each mill represents a dollar amount charged per $1,000 assessed property valuation. If subject to the top rate, the owner of a $100,000 property would owe $456 annually.
Kifolo projected 2021 expenses of $4.9 million versus revenue of $4.4 million which she noted makes the township look like it is operating at a deficit. It could be explained by disruption due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have some projects from 2020 that were not accomplished because of everything that is happening in the world, with contractors not being able to respond and work upheaval,” she told supervisors. “There were moneys from (2020) that we had anticipated spending and we look to continue those projects in 2021.”
The streetlight fund went down from 0.07 to 0.05 mills and the hydrant fund fell from 0.08 to 0.06. The fire protection millage remained the same.
Supervisors were split 2-1 on a request for emergency funding for the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA). Supervisor Char Gray, also on the BVRA board, was hopeful that revenue-producing programs could be running in-person in the first half of the year ahead. Gray also cited the authority’s pool as a plus for the community.
However, Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair, noted before voting against the request that the township has historically contributed more than BVRA partner Lewisburg Borough.
The township was preparing for midweek snowfall. The worst case, Kifolo noted, would see 18 to 24 inches fall on the township.
“Our guys are prepping and getting ready to go,” she said. “They are coming up with some contingency plans if in fact we do get the 18 to 24 (inch snowfall). It is going to take a lot of man-hours, and we are making sure we have systems in place.”
EBT Secretary Jolene Helwig said 1,287 tax rebate forms had been received as of the close of business Monday. The township had paid back $228,504 in property taxes which had been paid in full during the early stages of the pandemic. The 20% rebate plan was approved in June as a form of relief for property owners facing economic difficulty.
Kifolo noted a pretrial conference was planned for Tuesday, Dec. 29 in Union County Court regarding a declaratory judgment sought by Lewisburg Borough against EBT. A trial could be scheduled for the court term scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 19 and continuing through April. The partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) have been at odds over funding and allocation issues under the agreement which formed the department.
In a related note, the board approved a measure which continued the $92,339 monthly payment at the 2020 amount until the 2021 budget is approved by both municipalities. The action followed a recent EBT decision to not fund the 2021 budget as presented and offer alternative arrangements. Supervisors noted their action was in line with the current agreement.
Public participation in the online session included an observation by Margaret Marr, a township resident, who criticized the course the township was taking in the BVRPD matter. Schumacher estimated township legal costs for defense have been about $85,000 to date. He speculated the borough has spent more in pursuit of the judgment.
