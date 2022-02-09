MIFFLINBURG — Equity Teams were formally disbanded Tuesday night after another round of discussion and a 5-4 vote by Miffflinburg Area School District directors.
Directors Brandon Straub, Mindy Benfer, Dennis Keiser, Melissa Wagner and Francis Gillott voted in favor of the motion to disband. Wendy McClintock, director and board president, Tom Eberhart, Janell Weaver and Amy Wehr voted against.
Though weeks of debate included discussion of exactly how the term “equity” would be applied, Equity Teams were generally intended to allow parents and educators to monitor whether all students were given equitable access to resources. Each of the district’s four school buildings had teams which were first proposed about a year ago.
The vote followed public comment and debate along familiar lines.
Among citizens who spoke, Kelly Kreisher, an Equity Team member and parent explained volunteer team members offered suggestions based on feedback from parents and students. Kreisher said criticism that the teams had less than noble motives was based on fear and false claims.
Will Zimmerman said the district had prematurely jumped on an Equity Team bandwagon. Disbanding the teams as designed would give the district chance to start anew and include teams of only parents, guardians and students.
Other speakers included Gail Hanselman who said Equity Teams could be revamped to be based on things people agree on. Robert Blankenship claimed an Equity Team member disrespected someone at the January town hall-style meeting
Prior to reintroduction of the motion, Superintendent Dan Lichtel advised the board to not devalue the work that has been done to date. He said the tension emerging in the district was disturbing. If necessary, changing the name to avoid the word “equity” could be an option in view of the negative connotation some have attached to it.
In discussion of the motion, Weaver said the district and directors were obliged to not discriminate. Wehr said stresses of the last two years ought to make it obvious that a learning environment where all students feel included was to be maintained.
McClintock, also a district parent, illustrated her point by noting her daughter has a medical condition which was misunderstood. McClintock added she would like people to understand things they would otherwise be unfamiliar with.
Eberhart added that he mulled over his decision for many weeks. He conceded he Equity Team idea got off to an inauspicious start but now had direction. Eberhart said it was the right time for the district to have such a tool.
Keiser, who first abstained but reconsidered, said it was a shame that “classes” were needed to keep track of what were once considered social norms of kindness and respect.
Reaction to the vote formed quickly among residents who have spoken up at previous meetings.
Carl Emery acknowledged the decision was difficult. But he added that people who opposed the resistance to Equity Teams misunderstood their position and reasons behind it.
“We want schools for our kids, we want kids to be included,” Emery said. “We don’t want false beliefs or beliefs in general pushed on students regardless of who they are.”
Meantime, Chastity Shuck said it was an embarrassment to be a Mifflinburg resident and see Equity Teams disbanded during Black History Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.